Drink beer and see birds of prey at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. on Tues. Aug. 21 

Tues. Aug. 21 the Avian Conservation Center hosts Charleston Green Drinks at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. The Avian Center will discuss what birds are telling us about our shared environment and how we can respond to that message.
For over 25 years, the Avian Conservation Center has worked with Lowcountry birds of prey, reaching over 40,000 people a year through their education programs. Green Drinks is an international organization where green businesses, progressive ideas, and entrepreneurship come together once a month. At each meeting, community members learn about environmental resources and opportunities in Charleston to help better the Earth for generations to come.
Stop by and grab a beer from the Brewing Co. and meet a couple of the Center's avian ambassadors. There will be a raffle for an annual membership to the Avian Center in addition to some swag. Charleston Green Drink events are always a great way to meet new friends, network, and learn about how to help preserve the environment.
for information about upcoming meetings.