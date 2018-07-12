July 12, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

Downtown nightclub discontinues VIP memberships and makes staffing changes following allegations of racism on social media 

Patrons say only some seeking entry were asked for membership card

By
click to enlarge deco.jpg

Mary Scott Hardaway

Share
Tweet

Tags: , , , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS