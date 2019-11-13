DJ of the Year: DJ SCrib 

"I haven't always wanted to be a DJ," says DJ SCrib, who doubles as a middle school social studies and elementary school science teacher. "My first passion is being an educator." For a man who didn't set out to be a DJ, he sure has made waves in the Charleston music scene. From collaborating with other local artists, DJing rap festival Cultura, continually booking gigs and touring, and successfully building his brand, DJ SCrib is a force to be reckoned with — on and off the turntables. His journey to becoming a DJ is a unique one, and it started right here in downtown Charleston.

"I've always had a passion for music," says DJ SCrib. "When I was younger, in my house, music was played more than television." Music may have always been in his life, but it wasn't until he attended the College of Charleston that DJ SCrib found his musical calling. He purchased a laptop, became familiar with a program known as Virtual DJ, and began his journey which led him to be named the City Paper's DJ of the Year. "In college, I went to my friend's rooms and played songs I blended," says DJ SCrib. "Next thing I know, a house party needed a DJ, I had a friend with an amplifier which I used as a speaker for the party, and from there Scribble Scrabble was born."

Being a DJ is different than having a band with a distinct sound — it requires you to know your library and be comfortable mixing sounds and blending songs. "The more diverse you are, the better," DJ SCrib says, and he has been diversifying himself every step of the way. Though DJing seems like a one-man gig, DJ SCrib has been collabing and connecting with Charleston artists ever since he was in college borrowing his buddy's amplifier.

"The funny part is I found out I was nominated when my boy Jah Jr. texted me and said they put up the CPMA nominations," says DJ SCrib. "Then I saw it — my name with my brother, Illadell, and then I saw my mentee, Sista Misses, in the list." When he found out he had won, he was actually teaching his 4th grade science class. "I literally stopped everything," says DJ SCrib. "It was definitely a goal I've had since I began DJing and now I'm just in disbelief." He has reached his goal, but his main focus will always be on his fans: "My favorite thing about being a DJ is just making every single person in the crowd enjoy the moment they have with me."