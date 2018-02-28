Investigator Michelle Reid fights for animals in the Lowcountry and beyond
Zoe Child glides from classical to cosmic country on new project
Upstate Republicans crucify religion for sex politics
Director Ong Keng Sen says opera Tree of Codes is no arty remix
For some Charleston restaurant personalities, chatting is a fine art
Much like the old Volkswagen Bug ads, "Think Small" can be applied to many things. But it certainly seems appropriate right now in Charleston. With the crushing cost of rent, lack of parking, and staffing woes, upending the traditional restaurant concept isn't just a fun idea, for many chefs, it means survival. We've found a host of stories for this issue of Dish that illustrate just that. From pop-ups to entirely different takes on what a restaurant is, this city's culinary scene is evolving and we're not just talking about a shift from fine dining. Local chefs are exploring the entire idea of what a restaurant is. Hope you enjoy. —Kinsey Gidick
In 2007, Los Angeles Chef Ludo Lefebvre introduced Ludo Bites, a series of temporary eateries that opened randomly across the city, lasted a few days or weeks, and then disappeared. Over the next decade, this trend spread, and a new term — as well as a culinary movement — was born. —
For better or worse, the restaurant business has become an industry of cool, and fine-dining has never had a young, hip air about it. Fine dining's very desirability is based upon its inaccessibility, made accessible by a staff who'll fuss over you. —
Since about 2013 or so, acres of trees have given their lives to the musings of writers on the phenomenon of the "small plate." The first few hundred pages were lamentations; jeremiads borne of empty bellies and wallets, and mournful elegies to the Old Way of Dining. — Mark Rinaldi
With Chez Nous, Fanny and Patrick Panella presented me my dream restaurant. It's a concept I always wanted to do. — Jill Matthias