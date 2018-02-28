Much like the old Volkswagen Bug ads, "Think Small" can be applied to many things. But it certainly seems appropriate right now in Charleston. With the crushing cost of rent, lack of parking, and staffing woes, upending the traditional restaurant concept isn't just a fun idea, for many chefs, it means survival. We've found a host of stories for this issue of Dish that illustrate just that. From pop-ups to entirely different takes on what a restaurant is, this city's culinary scene is evolving and we're not just talking about a shift from fine dining. Local chefs are exploring the entire idea of what a restaurant is. Hope you enjoy. —Kinsey Gidick