Every decent Charlestonian I know carries with them a strong belief that Hyman's Seafood is a vile tourist trap that they wouldn't step foot in, not even to buy a camouflage koozie from their general store. They certainly wouldn't order the Carolina Delight, a dish that sounds more like a Myrtle Beach-based lingerie football franchise than a menu staple. — D.R.E. James
It's no secret that the super-powered (all organic, natural) fertilizer behind GrowFood Carolina's success to date has pretty much been the one and only Sara Clow. — Stephanie Hunt
Along with elegant villas, simple peasant dwellings, and a massive amphitheater, the ruins of Pompeii were filled with "thermopolia," small shops that prepared hot food for hungry Romans on the go. If takeout has existed since 79 A.D., delivery has been around almost as long. — Vanessa Wolf
One Saturday morning, while contemplating lunch, I opened a spreadsheet and began typing in all the new Charleston restaurants where I had yet to eat. Two hours later, I was staring at a dauntingly long list. Dozens of places had opened their doors in recent years and I had visited maybe three. — Robert F. Moss
I recently wrote a check for forty-five thousand dollars. This didn't actually buy anything. It was a deposit. On a restaurant hood, a walk-in cooler, various refrigeration units, a dish station, and small miscellaneous prep tables. — Corrie Wang