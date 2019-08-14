Login Search

August 14, 2019 | Grab Your Pencils

Dish Dining Guide - Summer 2019

In defense of Hyman's take on the classic shrimp and grits
In defense of Hyman's take on the classic shrimp and grits Aren't You Delighted?

Every decent Charlestonian I know carries with them a strong belief that Hyman's Seafood is a vile tourist trap that they wouldn't step foot in, not even to buy a camouflage koozie from their general store. They certainly wouldn't order the Carolina Delight, a dish that sounds more like a Myrtle Beach-based lingerie football franchise than a menu staple. — D.R.E. James


A Q&A with GrowFood Carolina's new GM, Anthony Mirisciotta
A Q&A with GrowFood Carolina's new GM, Anthony Mirisciotta Growing into GrowFood

It's no secret that the super-powered (all organic, natural) fertilizer behind GrowFood Carolina's success to date has pretty much been the one and only Sara Clow. — Stephanie Hunt


How does ubiquitous food delivery affect Charleston restaurants?
How does ubiquitous food delivery affect Charleston restaurants? One Click

Along with elegant villas, simple peasant dwellings, and a massive amphitheater, the ruins of Pompeii were filled with "thermopolia," small shops that prepared hot food for hungry Romans on the go. If takeout has existed since 79 A.D., delivery has been around almost as long. — Vanessa Wolf


Reflections on Charleston restaurants in 2019
Reflections on Charleston restaurants in 2019 Dining Capital

One Saturday morning, while contemplating lunch, I opened a spreadsheet and began typing in all the new Charleston restaurants where I had yet to eat. Two hours later, I was staring at a dauntingly long list. Dozens of places had opened their doors in recent years and I had visited maybe three. — Robert F. Moss


Jackrabbit Filly's Corrie Wang on opening their first restaurant
Jackrabbit Filly's Corrie Wang on opening their first restaurant Numbers Game

I recently wrote a check for forty-five thousand dollars. This didn't actually buy anything. It was a deposit. On a restaurant hood, a walk-in cooler, various refrigeration units, a dish station, and small miscellaneous prep tables. — Corrie Wang


