Dîner en Blanc, the popular "chic picnic," heads back to the Holy City this May 

Woo! Yeah! Outside events in Charleston in May!
Dîner en Blanc Charleston returns to the Holy City on Fri. May 22. The fifth edition of the uber-popular event in Charleston, this year's all-white dinner is, like those in years past, slated to take place in a currently undisclosed location. The location will remain a secret until the evening of the event.
If you've never participated in Dîner en Blanc, here's the lowdown on how registration works: Phase 1 is for members who attended the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members referred by Phase 1 attendees; and Phase 3 is for people on the waiting list. Register on the waiting list now
.
All white everything? Yes. The event’s strict rules and dress code are not to restrict guests, but to ensure the preservation of the festivity and friendly spirit of the dinner tradition that's been hosted in Paris for three decades now.
Thousands of people entirely dressed in white will gather for this year’s event — what the hosts deem a "mass chic picnic."
Guests in attendance at the dinner are required to bring everything required for a gourmet meal for two, including a table and chairs, food, beverages, tableware, and a garbage bag to clean everything up at the end. The idea is that the Dîner en Blanc members arrive and leave a public space without leaving a trace of the event.
When: Fri., May 22, 7-11 p.m.
Price:
$43+
