August 05, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

DIGS 

Discover DIGS

Epic Center will transform West Ashley
Epic Center will transform West Ashley The Ultimate Fix

James Island native Richard Davis has looked at property differently since he was a 15-year-old summer worker who swept out houses on Seabrook and Kiawah islands. A chance conversation with a Charlotte developer changed his life. — Andy Brack


Prepare early for power outages, storm impacts
Prepare early for power outages, storm impacts Be sure to update your stash of storm supplies while everything can still be found in stores

Charleston's got a lot of firsts in its 350 years
Charleston's got a lot of firsts in its 350 years 350 reasons to celebrate

As a tribute to 350 years of history since the founding of Charleston in 1670, the staff of the Charleston City Paper has pulled together a bunch of interesting facts for a new book that will be published next month. Its title? How about 350 Facts About Charleston? — Andy Brack


Seven ways to boost your home's curb appeal
Seven ways to boost your home's curb appeal Make it green

The first impression of your home — its curb appeal — is a big deal. If you're trying to sell your home, focusing on curb appeal will attract potential buyers. If you want to be a good neighbor, having a well-kept home and yard will add to a neighborhood's value and show community pride. — Jeanne Dunn


Firefly's Newitt beats to a different drummer
Firefly's Newitt beats to a different drummer Crossroads

Below the surface, drumming often offers a zone of something deeper. The soothing stability of a powerful, driving beat becomes a gateway to the emotional and, sometimes, spiritual. — Andy Brack


