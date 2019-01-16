Dig into the good stuff with Charleston's own Mystery Meat 

click to enlarge

Jordan Edwards and Joshua Christian are the guys behind Mystery Meat, a Charleston-based sketch show that's hitting the stage at Threshold this Friday. The two met doing improv at Theatre 99 and after trying out some of their own material at the theater, realized they could take their sketches to other stages. Edwards initially had plans for one-man show, but after working on his material with Christian he realized that they were meant to be a "two-man extravaganza."

"We found our energy matched up pretty quickly," says Christian. "It's hip-hop sketch comedy," says Edwards of Mystery Meat. "A lot of it is influenced by hip-hop culture." If that doesn't vividly paint a picture of what kind of show you're in for, a past show description may just do the trick: "Imagine your eardrums being blown out by a reggaeton DJ blasting airhorns ! Now pretend a 7-foot-tall, 400-pound professional wrestler just kicked you in the chest! Finally, visualize yourself being rocket launched into space by the lava from an erupting volcano! Combine all of that into a big blast of sensory overload, and you have Mystery Meat: The Mixtape Volume 1!"

I mean if that didn't transport you, what will? And to really sum it up, Edwards tells us: "We do a little bit of everything — things we think are funny and dumb. If we think it's dumb people will think it's funny." Ten four , Mystery Meat.

Both Edwards and Christian say they'd love to pursue comedy full-time; currently both guys have day jobs and use comedy as a creative outlet. They dream that one day comedy could be that rare thing — "an actual source of revenue." Until then, the two are trying to tour out of town as much as possible, figuring out what people who aren't necessarily their friends and fans think is funny. "You go in kind of blind to a new city. We're interested in doing more of that," says Christian.

—Connelly Hardaway




