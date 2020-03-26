DHEC projections show pace of COVID-19 cases speeding up, with 8,000 possible by May 

Charleston City Council passes citywide "stay at home" order Tuesday night

All city parks and playgrounds will be temporarily closed

Mayor John Tecklenburg announced a citywide stay at home ordinance will be brought in front of city council tonight, March 24, for emergency action. The action will last for 14 days, Tecklenburg said at a livestreamed press conference Tuesday, and begin Wednesday night at midnight if approved.

By Heath Ellison

The Battery