Deals and discounts in Charleston for Father's Day 2019 

Whether you're celebrating your dad, a new dad, or if you are a dad, here are some places around town cutting dads some slack for Father's Day.
The Port Mercantile
, attached to the Restoration Hotel, is offering 15 percent off select items for Dads from June 13 through June 16.
Little Palms Play Garden is hosting Fathers Day Crafts and Games
in Hampton Park on Thursday, June 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., including an old fashioned relay race, pin the tie on the dad, and more, for $10.
Take your dad for an adventure at Wild Blue Ropes
and get a free climb on Father's Day using promo code FATHERS619.
Fathers can celebrate by tiring their kids out at the Children's Museum
, where dads get free admission on Sun., June 16, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Drayton Hall
is offering dads free admission on Sat., June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sat., June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.