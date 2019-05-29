May 29, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

Dashi planning July open on Remount Road, from food truck to elevated counter service 

Walk this way

By
click to enlarge The building was originally a '70s convenience store — hence the seventies color scheme, vintage glass, and framed vintage print

Provided

The building was originally a '70s convenience store — hence the seventies color scheme, vintage glass, and framed vintage print

Share
Tweet

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS