Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

June 03, 2020 Food+Drink » Features

Daps brings local restaurants together with collaborative plates initiative 

Food, friends and creativity

By
Daps has been serving everything from a breakfast sandwich to a breakfast bagel to a breakfast cuban

Provided

Daps has been serving everything from a breakfast sandwich to a breakfast bagel to a breakfast cuban

Latest in Features

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS