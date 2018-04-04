click to enlarge File

Concertgoers live in a world they believe to be loud and free. But there is, unheard by most, an outer world, a barrier between in and out, just as loud but not as free as they thought — the world outside a venue, where the door guy simply wants you to pay the cover charge. Welcome to a few nights in the life of Tin Roof's door dude, Rex Stickel.

Saturday

9:02 p.m.

Lady comes out of the bar, "Let me ask you two questions. Does Home Team have food? And is Home Team next door?"

Me: "Yes, Home Team definitely has food and yes Home Team is certainly next door."

Lady: "Do you want anything?"

Sunday

9:41 p.m.

Five people walk up

Me: "Hey gang, it's $7 for tickets tonight."

Guy hands me $10.

Me: "Ok, so ..."

Guy: "$7 a piece?!?!"

Saturday

8:22 p.m.

Me: "Hello ladies, are you here for the show? It's a $5 cover."

Ladies: "Hello, we are here for the show, and we're married to the band."

Me: "Oof ..."

10:59 p.m.

Something not commonly heard outside of a Mechanical River show: "Joel, do you need help with the synths?"

Sunday

8:22 p.m.

So the sweetest thing to ever happen is for a band to plead with me, the door guy, that their 18-year-old equipment manager is as integral to the band as everyone else (tear drop).

11:00 p.m.

A grown man just handed me $2 in quarters for a $5 cover.

Sunday

9:43 p.m.

Girl hands me her ID.

Me: "Oh I'm sorry — we're 21 and up."

Girl: "Oh! That's OK! I didn't realize."

Friend 1: "Well, now wait a minute, there's gotta be someone we can talk to. Who's the manager?"

Me: "Well he's busy behind the bar, and I'm sure he'll tell you the same thing, but by all means."

Friend 2: "What about bands that aren't 21? Are they allowed in?"

Me: "Well, we technically consider them working, so ..."

Friend 2 follows underaged girl outside. A moment later the door opens, and here comes the underaged girl shaking a tambourine.

Friend 2: "Now she's part of the band. She'll play on the last two songs."

Me, genuinely speechless, "Uh, I, uh ... that's a cute story. Nice try."

The Last Song

It was just as the band announced their final song. I started doing my usual internal inventory of the night, reflecting on the various interactions, transactions, lack of transgressions, and everything in between that had played out during the evening. Aerosmith had just played the perfect opening set, squeezing all the best tunes from "Toys In The Attic" into a tight 27-minute set. There wasn't a single complaint about the industry-standard $10 cover at the door, as a matter of fact, so many friendly strangers said, "Keep the change, friend! It's obvious you work here and you are a professional kinda guy!"

Even the party bus of celebrity look-alike drag queens that broke down in the parking lot didn't slow the party down, no matter how much free champagne the ladies kept pouring. It was suddenly then, I started to feel something strange, "Hmm, it's a little early for the cash tips everyone offers up to be bursting out..." But that wasn't it. It was the chanting. It was coming from the stage! The headlining band, Metallica was chanting my name!

Rex! Rex! Rex!

"Rex!"

My eyes peel open to the vision of Johnny Puke shaking me. "Rex! You're done! The band said they're on their last song."

"Oh ... yeah. I heard."