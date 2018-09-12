September 14, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Cure cabin fever with the Terrace's film screening at 12:30 p.m. today 

Flo films

If you're stuck inside with the kids (what are we on, day three now?) then you'll be happy to hear that The Terrace is screening 1986 film, An American Tail, at 12:30 p.m. today, Fri. Sept. 14. All tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the theater.

An American Tail tells the story of a Russian mouse emigrating to the U.S. Cute. Timely. A thing you can do outside of your house.

The Terrace remains the only theater open in Charleston, making it one of the very few entertainment options in town (barring bars and restaurants). Terrace owner Paul Brown says that today the theater will be screening Whyte Boy Rick, A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians, Juliet Naked, and The Nun.

Stay tuned for more info on additional screenings during the duration of the storm, barring power staying on at the theater.
Location Details Terrace Theater
Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843)762-9494
Movie Theater
