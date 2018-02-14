Cuddle (and maybe even adopt) puppies at M. Dumas and Sons this SEWEekend 

If today's kickass City & Paper cover didn't give it away, the Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) kicks off this Friday, and that means there are a variety of events involving man’s best friend. And if seeing all of the energetic dogs makes you want a furry friend of your own, you have an opportunity to adopt one.
M. Dumas and Sons is partnering with Pet Helpers and celebrating SEWE with their 36th annual “Puppies in the Window” adoption event — Thursday through Saturday, you can take home one of the many adorable dogs featured in the store’s King Street windows. Over the years, each puppy featured in the window has found a home by the end of SEWE, which is a pretty great streak to keep going (biannual reminder: do not buy a dog unless you have the time and money to take care of one.)
Adoptions will take place Thurs., Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16 and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds from the adoption fees will go to Pet Helpers.
Throughout SEWE, M. Dumas and Sons will also feature several trunk shows and pop ups. On Saturday, visitors can preview 2018 products from Trask Shoes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can enjoy a tasting of specialty bourbons from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, guests can also shop at pop-ups from Madison Creek Outfitters for outdoor gear, Southern Trapper for exotic leather gear, and Charleston Oyster Co. for personalized oyster knives.
For a full schedule of SEWE events, peep our online calendar.