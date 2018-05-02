Critics Picks: What art galleries to check out this week 

Robert Lange Studios | Epic

Epic features large-scale paintings from some of the gallery's most notable artists including Adam Hall, Nathan Durfee, JB Boyd, Megan Aline, Brett Schiefflee, KC Collins, Mickey Williams, and Robert Lange. True to the show's name, this exhibit features the largest piece of art that each artist has ever created. In a statement about the show, artist Adam Hall speaks to the enormity of this project, "Putting the first brush stroke on such an enormous canvas was something I'll never forget doing."

Fri. May 4. 6-8 p.m. Free to attend. Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St. Downtown.(843)805-8052. robertlangestudios.com

Meyer Vogl Gallery |Second Course

Meyer Vogl Gallery co-owner Laurie Meyer is showing her own exhibit, Second Course, throughout May. The pieces highlight Charleston restaurants and kitchens and other culinary memories. In a statement about the show, Meyer says, "By selecting a kitchen scene for a painting, I am assured a figurative piece full of gesture and energy. The glow of the warm lights and the neutrals of the stainless steel offer incredible colors as well. I love a traditional chef in white with warm lights, surrounded by the coolness of the restaurant kitchen interiors."

Fri. May 4. 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Meyer Vogl Gallery. 122 Meeting St. Downtown. meyervogl.com

Dog & Horse Fine Art | Watermusic: Into the Summer

Water soothes, sparkles, and splashes in these works by artists Beth Carlson, Joyce Hall, Meredith Willson Dwyer, Beth Evans, Kathryn Freeman, Rachelle Oatman, Sandra Oppegard, Nancy Pellatt, and Larry Wheeler.

Fri. May 4. 5-8 p.m. Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St. Downtown. dogandhorsefineart.com

Miller Gallery | Seriously. Painter, Designer.

Painter Charlotte Filbert and designer Benjamin Rollins Caldwell are one helluva an artistic couple. Filbert has exhibited in New York's prestigious Opera Gallery and Caldwell earned international acclaim in 2013 when Lady Gaga used his "Binary Chair" as part of her marketing efforts for the Artpop album tour. Check out old and new works from both Filbert and Caldwell at the Miller Gallery; Filbert's paintings reflect the "colors, layers, and complexities of her emotions," and Caldwell's work is comprised of pieces he finds from antique stores, abandoned warehouses, and salvage yards. "Sometimes the objects I discover simply inspire the overall design idea and other times the objects actually become the raw material for the pieces," says Caldwell.

Fri. May 4. 5-8 p.m. Miller Gallery, 149 1/2 East Bay St. Downtown. millergallerychs.com