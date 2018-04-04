Critics' Picks: The best visual arts events in Charleston this week 

Miller Gallery | Dixie Purvis

Miller Gallery roster artist Dixie Purvis is an Atlanta-based painter, who earned her BFA from Virginia Tech and her MFA from the University of Virginia. Her work can be found in many private collections as well as the public offices of the Federal Reserve Bank, Georgia Tech, Ritz Carlton, and the Coca-Cola Company. While she occasionally includes figurative elements in her work, Purvis avoids subjects, preferring to experiment with organic shapes and imagery. By stepping out of her comfort zone, Purvis challenged herself with new techniques during the creation of this body of work.

Fri. April 6, 6-8 p.m. Free to attend. Miller Gallery, 149 1/2 East Bay St. Downtown. millergallerychs.com

Charleston Artist Guild | New Horizons

New Horizons, an exhibit of abstracted landscapes, features the work of Flo Ulrich, who uses oil paint, paint sticks, cold wax medium, and unorthodox application tools. Ulrich says, "I paint to unearth the unseen from the familiar. I look to the edge and strive to uncover the texture of the horizon. I want you to slow down and experience the complicated simplicity of the world through my eyes. I want to help you to stop. See. Zoom in. Zoom out."

Fri. April 6, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St. Downtown. charlestonguild.com

King Street Collective | Print Pop-Up Shop

Head to King Street Collective for a print pop-up shop featuring work from BadJon, Dosbandidos, Patch Whisky, Proton, Sht!, Chuck Keppler, Carly Thomas, Tami Boyce, and more. Snag affordable art including everything from photos to T-shirts. There will also be food offerings from Desayuno CHS.

Sat. April 7, 3-7 p.m. Free to attend. King Street Collective, 1102 King St. Downtown. facebook.com/kingstreetcollect

Corrigan Gallery | Dialogues Improvises

The Corrigan Gallery presents a collaborative show between painter Paul Mardikian and photographer John Moore, Dialogues Improvises. Moore documents the color found in the decay and neglect in the world around us. He says that he provides an image of "the close at hand." He says, "Small pictures can become large worlds when you are looking through the view finder of a camera." Mardikian first came to Charleston to restore the historic Hunley submarine — and the process of removing layers inspires him to put down layers on boards and canvas, and then remove parts as he sees fit. Mardikian says, "It is a great honor to collaborate with my friend and fellow artist John Moore in a joint show at Corrigan Gallery. John and I have a common passion for non-figurative compositions and a particular fascination for the beauty of decay and corrosion. I think we both love to look closely at materials and capture their poetry."

Fri. April 6, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St. Downtown. corrigangallery.com