Critics' Picks: The best visual art exhibitions going on around town during Spoleto 

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Juliana Huxtable

Untitled (Psychosexual Stuntin'), 2015

Award-winning Neema Gallery artist, illustrator, and educator Tyrone Geter shares his latest work with Charleston in a new exhibition,. This is Geter’s first exhibition post his 2019 Yaddo artist residency and will run through the end of June. A description of Geter’s portraits reads, “Their power, displayed through their expression, gesture and adornments, seem often suspended in an otherworldly environment. Equal to the history his figures embody, they also speak of a spiritual world overflowing with compassions and empathy. In this regard his work is uniquely distinctive.”Head on over to the Charleston Museum for a unique exhibition from the Historic Textiles Collection, bringing Charleston a demonstration of the. Use this opportunity to explore the trends in fashion and its evolution from periods over the Age of Revolution, World War I, and World War II.Watch one of Charleston’s local artists paint a live portrait and see her newest paintings unveiled. Wenke is inspired by the human form and natural world and generally creates heavily textured acrylic paintings.P-Nut the Legendary Lowcountry Poet brings his work to Dog & Horse Fine Art. Inbridges poetry and painting, local flavor and outsider influence, as well as upper class and working class. His internationally collected napkin poetry will also be on display.The Gibbes Museum of Art is hosting a massive traveling exhibition,, which opens on May 24 and highlights the works of artists of African descent, but for executive director and chief curator Angela Mack, they represent different arcs of the museum’s evolution. In a recent conversation withwriter Chase Quinn, the Gibbes executive director Angela Mack said, “Exhibitions are all about providing people with an opportunity to see something that they wouldn’t see otherwise ... in that sense, it [] is a continuation of something that we have been doing for a very long time.”