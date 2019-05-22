Critics' Picks: The best visual art exhibitions going on around town during Spoleto 

May 22, 2019 Arts+Movies » Features

See Geter's work at the Neema Gallery now through the end of June.

Neema Gallery | Speak Easy Speak Free
Award-winning Neema Gallery artist, illustrator, and educator Tyrone Geter shares his latest work with Charleston in a new exhibition, Speak Easy Speak Free. This is Geter’s first exhibition post his 2019 Yaddo artist residency and will run through the end of June. A description of Geter’s portraits reads, “Their power, displayed through their expression, gesture and adornments, seem often suspended in an otherworldly environment. Equal to the history his figures embody, they also speak of a spiritual world overflowing with compassions and empathy. In this regard his work is uniquely distinctive.”

Opening reception Fri. May 24, 6-8 p.m. On display through June 30. Free to attend. Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St. Downtown. neemagallery.com
Charleston Museum | War on Fashion
 Head on over to the Charleston Museum for a unique exhibition from the Historic Textiles Collection, bringing Charleston a demonstration of the War on Fashion. Use this opportunity to explore the trends in fashion and its evolution from periods over the Age of Revolution, World War I, and World War II.

May 24-Dec. 1, Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12/adults, $5/children. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org
Grand Bohemian Gallery | Live Painting by Briahna Wenke
 Watch one of Charleston’s local artists paint a live portrait and see her newest paintings unveiled. Wenke is inspired by the human form and natural world and generally creates heavily textured acrylic paintings.

Sat. May 25, 4-7 p.m. Free to attend. Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St. Downtown. grandbohemiangallery.com
click to enlarge PROVIDED
Dog & Horse Fine Art | Spreading Lowcountry Love
 P-Nut the Legendary Lowcountry Poet brings his work to Dog & Horse Fine Art. In Spreading Lowcountry Love P-Nut bridges poetry and painting, local flavor and outsider influence, as well as upper class and working class. His internationally collected napkin poetry will also be on display.

Through July 13. Free to attend. Dog & Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St. Downtown. dogandhorsefineart.com

click to enlarge Untitled (Psychosexual Stuntin'), 2015 - JULIANA HUXTABLE
  • Juliana Huxtable
  • Untitled (Psychosexual Stuntin'), 2015
Gibbes Museum | Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem
 The Gibbes Museum of Art is hosting a massive traveling exhibition, Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem, which opens on May 24 and highlights the works of artists of African descent, but for executive director and chief curator Angela Mack, they represent different arcs of the museum’s evolution. In a recent conversation with City Paper writer Chase Quinn, the Gibbes executive director Angela Mack said, “Exhibitions are all about providing people with an opportunity to see something that they wouldn’t see otherwise ... in that sense, it [Black Refractions] is a continuation of something that we have been doing for a very long time.”

May 24-Aug. 18. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Wednesdays until 8 p.m.), Sundays, 1-5 p.m. $12/adults, $10/seniors, student, and military, $6/youth. Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. Downtown. gibbesmuseum.org

