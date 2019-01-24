Critics' Picks: The best theater in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

The Pillowman sounds like the kind of show a true crime junkie (slowly raises hand) would love. Check it out at Threshold Rep this weekend.

5th Wall Productions, a company best known for bringing boundary-pushing works to Charleston, presents Martin McDonagh’sfor a limited, one-weekend engagement at Threshold Repertory Theater this Friday-Sunday.is a 2003 play by Irish playwright Martin McDonagh that tells the tale of Katurian, a fiction writer living in a police state, who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a number of child murders occurring in his town. Calling it their most daring production yet, 5th Wall lays it all on the line this weekend., a Pulitzer prize winning play, is considered a “masterwork of modern theater.” South of Broadway’s producing artistic director, Mary Gould, directs the Lowcountry premiere of this play, which follows the lives of three women characters who represent the stages of a woman’s life — the Maiden, the Mother, and the Crone.Billed as the Shep Rep, PURE pairs two Sam Shepard productions,and, for a concurrent run to kick off their season. Our theater critic, Maura Hogan, describes the works as “beefy, biting” and notes that they “offer a barbed and vexing view on love and family, cowboy-style.” And if that doesn’t get you in the door, perhaps PURE’s new location at the Cannon Street Arts Center will. With stained glass windows and cool locally inspired details like a chandelier crafted by Fletcher Williams III, the space is begging to be used for all things arts-related for years to come.Theater and comedy effortlessly blend in this opening night show with many familiar faces on the cast and unknown characters you must meet to believe. Follow the Verdeen Cousins as they try to make their family reunion one no one will ever forget while also trying to deal with their hectic own personal lives. The show is the debut production of new director Sue Vinick with Flowertown Players and stars Sarah Daniel, Barry Gordon, and Heather Hogan.