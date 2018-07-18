Critics Picks: The best theater events in town this week 





What If? Productions | String Between Man & the World



Paige Zubel's electrifying play,follows the story of a man appealing for his release from a mental facility. Complete with wild conspiracy theories, and possible time-travel, this play is sure to make your head spin.will also commemorate What If?'s ninth season of presenting quality live, professional theater in Charleston.

Starts July 20. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. July 22 at 3 p.m. $18/adults, $16/senior & military, $12/students. Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St. Downtown. whatifproductions.org

Village Repertory Co. | I'll Eat You Last

takes place in 1981, when Sue Mengers became the first female 'superagent' of Hollywood, at a time when women in that role were unheard of. In the 1970s Mengers represented major stars in Hollywood and in Village Rep's, starring Susie Hallat as Sue, you'll hear all the dish, secrets, and inside showbiz of Mengers' life in Tinseltown.

Fri. July 20 and Sat., July 21, 7:30-9 p.m. and Sun. July 22, 5-6:30 p.m. $15+. Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St. Downtown. woolfestreetplayhouse.com

Threshold Repertory Co. | The Tempest

Directed by Lorilyn Harper, Threshold Repertory Theatre presents The Tempest as part of this year's Summer Shakespeare Workshop. The play takes place on a remote island where Prospero plots to restore his daughter Miranda to her rightful place. For all you Shakespeare lovers out there, this is one you won't want to miss.

July 19-25. Thurs.-Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 3 p.m. $25/adult, $20/senior, $15/student & military. Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 ½ Society St. Downtown. charlestontheater.com

Charleston Performing Arts Center | Hairspray Jr.



The 1950s are out, and change is in the air.is a family-friendly musical piled with laughter, romance, and upbeat tunes. Adapted from the Broadway production that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical,is a show that will celebrate diversity and bring audiences to their feet with its positive message and uproarious sense of humor. With tickets starting at just $5, this show is a real steal.

Fri. July 20 at 7-8 p.m., Sat. July 21 at 2-3 & 7-8 p.m. and Sun. at July 22, 2-3 p.m. $5+. Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road. James Island.