July 18, 2018 Arts+Movies » Features

Critics Picks: The best theater events in town this week 

Events for the week of July 18-25

By
click to enlarge _jamesstring.jpg

Provided

click to enlarge PROVIDED - Wild conspiracy theories? Check. Time travel? Yep. String Between Man & The World has it all.
  • Provided
  • Wild conspiracy theories? Check. Time travel? Yep. String Between Man & The World has it all.

Latest in Features

What If? Productions | String Between Man & the World

Paige Zubel's electrifying play, String Between Man & the World, follows the story of a man appealing for his release from a mental facility. Complete with wild conspiracy theories, and possible time-travel, this play is sure to make your head spin. String Between Man & the World will also commemorate What If?'s ninth season of presenting quality live, professional theater in Charleston.

Starts July 20. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. July 22 at 3 p.m. $18/adults, $16/senior & military, $12/students. Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St. Downtown. whatifproductions.org

Village Repertory Co. | I'll Eat You Last

I'll Eat You Last takes place in 1981, when Sue Mengers became the first female 'superagent' of Hollywood, at a time when women in that role were unheard of. In the 1970s Mengers represented major stars in Hollywood and in Village Rep's I'll Eat You Last, starring Susie Hallat as Sue, you'll hear all the dish, secrets, and inside showbiz of Mengers' life in Tinseltown.

Fri. July 20 and Sat., July 21, 7:30-9 p.m. and Sun. July 22, 5-6:30 p.m. $15+. Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St. Downtown. woolfestreetplayhouse.com

Threshold Repertory Co. | The Tempest

Directed by Lorilyn Harper, Threshold Repertory Theatre presents The Tempest as part of this year's Summer Shakespeare Workshop. The play takes place on a remote island where Prospero plots to restore his daughter Miranda to her rightful place. For all you Shakespeare lovers out there, this is one you won't want to miss.

July 19-25. Thurs.-Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 3 p.m. $25/adult, $20/senior, $15/student & military. Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 ½ Society St. Downtown. charlestontheater.com

Charleston Performing Arts Center | Hairspray Jr.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air. Hairspray Jr. is a family-friendly musical piled with laughter, romance, and upbeat tunes. Adapted from the Broadway production that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray Jr. is a show that will celebrate diversity and bring audiences to their feet with its positive message and uproarious sense of humor. With tickets starting at just $5, this show is a real steal.

Fri. July 20 at 7-8 p.m., Sat. July 21 at 2-3 & 7-8 p.m. and Sun. at July 22, 2-3 p.m. $5+. Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road. James Island.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Tempest @ Threshold Repertory Theatre

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Aug. 12 $25/adult, $20/senior, $15/student, military
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    I'll Eat You Last @ Woolfe Street Playhouse

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 22, 5 p.m. and Thu., July 26, 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 28 $15+
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    A String Between Man & The World @ Chapel Theatre

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 22, 3 p.m. Continues through July 28 $18/adults, $16/senior, military, $12/students
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Hairspray Jr. @ Charleston Performing Arts Center

    • Fri., July 20, 7-8 p.m., Sat., July 21, 2-3 & 7-8 p.m., Sun., July 22, 2-3 p.m., Fri., July 27, 7-8 p.m. and Sat., July 28, 2-3 & 7-8 p.m. $5-$20
    • Buy Tickets

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS