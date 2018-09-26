Critics' Picks: The best MOJA events to check out this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Tayari Jones' book, An American Marriage, was a 2018 Oprah's Book Club pick.

Tuesday | Literary Corner with Tayari Jones

Author of Leaving Atlanta, The Untelling, Silver Sparrow, and NYT best-seller An American Marriage, Tayari Jones is a prolific and impressive author. Currently a professor of creative writing at Emory, Jones is a member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers. And if all of that isn't cool enough, Jones' An American Marriage is a 2018 selection for Oprah's Book Club — and was chosen by Barack Obama for his Summer Reading List.

Tues. Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Free to attend. City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St. Downtown. mojafestival.com

Thursday-Sunday | Debutante of the Season

Written and directed by Arthur Gilliard, founding artistic director of Art Forms and Theatre Concepts, Debutante of the Season is a dramatic comedy hitting the historic Dock Street stage this MOJA season. Originally written as a reminder "that sometimes costs must be paid in order to reach our goals without sacrificing our values," Debutante of the Season enjoys a four day run at Dock Street. The comedic love story is about Samson Green and his wife Celestine — and her quest to be a respectable member of society.

Sept. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m., Sept. 29 at 4 p.m., and Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. $35/adults, $30/students and seniors. Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St. Downtown. mojafestival.com

Saturday | African dance master class with Fanta Touray

You don't want to miss this special dance class with director of The Rakaba Ballet, Fanta Touray. Hosted by the Charleston Alliance of African Dance and Drum, this class has Touray teaching students movement and drumming from Guinea. All levels of dancers and drummers are welcome. You'll find out where the venue is once you reserve your spot by calling (843) 557-4080.

Sat. Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10. Call to confirm venue. mojafestival.com

Monday | Poetry and Storytelling with Damon Fordham

Spartanburg, S.C. native Damon Fordham speaks at the City Gallery this coming Monday during one of MOJA's literary offerings. Fordham is currently a professor at Virginia College and Charleston Southern University, and he has taught U.S. History and African-American Studies at CofC. Fordham's books include Mt. Potts and Me, Voices of Black South Carolina Legend and Legacy, and True Stories of Black South Carolina.

Mon. Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. Free to attend. City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St. Downtown. mojafestival.com