Critics' Picks: The best literary events, historical tours, and lectures in town this week 

Charleston Library Society | Speaker Series: Dorothea Benton Frank



Iconic Lowcountry author, Dorothea Benton Frank, will discuss her latest novel, Invitation Only, at an event that is, surprise, surprise, not invite-only. In this book, Frank dives into the tale of two families, one from affluent Chicago and the other from a working-class Johns Island peach farm. A description of the book reads, "When a daughter of privilege plans to marry a Southern country boy, both families are forced to face what it really means to be a Have or a Have Not." Nothing we love more than a little drama, saccharine Southern stories, and true love.

Mon. May 21 at 6 p.m. $30. Charleston Library Society, 164 King St. Downtown. charlestonlibrarysociety.org

The Cedar Room | A Candid Conversation on a Livable Charleston

Does Charleston have its priorities straight? The Preservation Society's premiere Preservation Month event begins a candid conversation on livability in Charleston. From Johns Island to Cainhoy, every part of Charleston is experiencing growth-related impacts on quality of life. Joel Kotkin, noted urbanist and author of The Human City: Urbanism for the Rest of Us, joins to spur a conversation that challenges conventional approaches to planning and places more emphasis on the preferences of residents.

Wed. May 16 at 6 p.m. $100+. The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St. Suite 200. Downtown. preservationsociety.org

Charleston Museum | Quirks and Queries of the Joseph Manigault House: A Special Evening Tour

The Charleston Museum's chief curator, Grahame Long, along with special guest Laruen Northup, will walk guests through the Joseph Manigault House for a special evening tour. Northup is the Historic Charleston Foundation's director of museums — and the fifth great-granddaughter of house designer Gabriel Manigault — so she knows a thing or two about the peculiarities of this historic home. The Federal-style structure features some "curious details within its period furnishings" that these history buffs can't wait to share with you.

Thurs. May 17 at 5:30 p.m. $55/non-members, $40/members. Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org

Charleston Performing Arts Center | Hands Up Film Premiere, Book Tour, and Youth Concert

Regina Duggins premieres her film Hands Up, a film about police brutality in marginalized communities. Meet Gina as she autographs copies of her book Black Coffee; No Sugar, No Cream! an autobiographical poetic journal that describes the true essence of a Black woman's struggle within society that explores subjects like childhood rape, identity acceptance, race, love, and relationships ($10). This poetry experience includes guest performances, light hors d'oeuvres, live music, one drink ticket per patron, and the film screening.

Sun. May 20 at 3 p.m. $18. Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road. James Island. charlestonperformingarts.org.