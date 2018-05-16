Critics' Picks: The best literary events, historical tours, and lectures in town this week 

Charleston Library Society | Speaker Series: Dorothea Benton Frank
Iconic Lowcountry author, Dorothea Benton Frank, will discuss her latest novel, Invitation Only, at an event that is, surprise, surprise, not invite-only. In this book, Frank dives into the tale of two families, one from affluent Chicago and the other from a working-class Johns Island peach farm. A description of the book reads, "When a daughter of privilege plans to marry a Southern country boy, both families are forced to face what it really means to be a Have or a Have Not." Nothing we love more than a little drama, saccharine Southern stories, and true love.
Mon. May 21 at 6 p.m. $30. Charleston Library Society, 164 King St. Downtown. charlestonlibrarysociety.org
The Cedar Room | A Candid Conversation on a Livable Charleston
Does Charleston have its priorities straight? The Preservation Society's premiere Preservation Month event begins a candid conversation on livability in Charleston. From Johns Island to Cainhoy, every part of Charleston is experiencing growth-related impacts on quality of life. Joel Kotkin, noted urbanist and author of The Human City: Urbanism for the Rest of Us, joins to spur a conversation that challenges conventional approaches to planning and places more emphasis on the preferences of residents.
Wed. May 16 at 6 p.m. $100+. The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St. Suite 200. Downtown. preservationsociety.org
The Charleston Museum's chief curator, Grahame Long, along with special guest Laruen Northup, will walk guests through the Joseph Manigault House for a special evening tour. Northup is the Historic Charleston Foundation's director of museums — and the fifth great-granddaughter of house designer Gabriel Manigault — so she knows a thing or two about the peculiarities of this historic home. The Federal-style structure features some "curious details within its period furnishings" that these history buffs can't wait to share with you.
Thurs. May 17 at 5:30 p.m. $55/non-members, $40/members. Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org
Regina Duggins premieres her film Hands Up, a film about police brutality in marginalized communities. Meet Gina as she autographs copies of her book Black Coffee; No Sugar, No Cream! an autobiographical poetic journal that describes the true essence of a Black woman's struggle within society that explores subjects like childhood rape, identity acceptance, race, love, and relationships ($10). This poetry experience includes guest performances, light hors d'oeuvres, live music, one drink ticket per patron, and the film screening.
Sun. May 20 at 3 p.m. $18. Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road. James Island. charlestonperformingarts.org.