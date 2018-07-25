Critics' Picks: The best films to see in Charleston this week 

NEXT WEDNESDAY | Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel

Who doesn't love a good underdog story? Documentary Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel tells the stirring tale of Israel's national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Follow the inspiring journey of several Jewish American Major League players who discover the pride of representing their home, and playing in front of the world, in this flick. A discussion with assistant manager of the Charleston RiverDogs, Ben Azbug, will follow the screening.

Wed. Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. $12.50/general, $8/student, $18/patron (includes reserved seating). Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Hwy. James Island. terracetheater.com

WEDNESDAY | Beach Movie Night

A free movie on the beach? Yes please. There are few better ways to spend hump day than at Beach Movie Night, held every Wednesday this summer on the sand in front of the Tides on Folly Beach. Might we suggest this rendez-vous as a first date? Or maybe even a family outing? Either way, you get to dig your toes into not-hot sand for once, which is pretty neat. This week you can catch everyone's (current) favorite animated film, Coco.

Wed. July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Free to attend. Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St. Folly Beach. tidesfollybeach.com

WEDNESDAY | Lowcountry Parent Film Series

Walk, don't run to the Lowcountry Parent Film Series, held every Wednesday at the Terrace Theater. Seriously, how else are you going to get your hooligans, err, sweet kids, to be quiet for an hour or two? Catch a flick on the cheap this Wednesday with the classic tale, The Black Stallion. Don't say nay to this neigh, y'all.

Wed. July 25 at 11 a.m. $4/general, Free/kids under 10. Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Hwy. James Island. terractheater.com

TUESDAY | Fantastic Mr. Fox

After 12 years of bucolic bliss, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) breaks a promise to his wife (Meryl Streep) and raids the farms of their human neighbors, Boggis, Bunce and Bean. Giving in to his animal instincts endangers not only his marriage but also the lives of his family and their animal friends. When the farmers force Mr. Fox and company deep underground, he has to resort to his natural craftiness to rise above the opposition.

Tues. July 31 at 7 p.m. $8, Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com