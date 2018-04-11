Critics' Picks: The best film events in Charleston this week 

CCPL: Indie Lens Pop-Up Look & See | Wendell Berry's Kentucky

Defender of the downtrodden, the bullied, the bucolic, Wendell Berry has spent his life writing about the ever-disappearing rural and agrarian communities of America. In Laura Dunn's film,

we see, through the mind's eye of writer, farmer, and activist Berry, the changing landscapes of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture.



Wed. April 11, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Mt. Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. (843) 849-6161. ccpl.org

Charleston Music Hall | The Two Towers

In times like these, an escape to Middle Earth sounds all-too tempting. Charleston Music Hall will become a fantasy world haven for three nights in April, prompting us to say:"Charleston, my old friend, this will be a night to remember." Head to the Music Hall for a screening of Two Towers starting at 6:30 p.m. Free admission for people in costume, but judges will be there to decide what costumes shall pass. Wed. April 11, 6:30-10:30 p.m. $8/Film only, $40/Dinner and film. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. (843) 853-2252.

Alliance Française Ciné-Club | Les Gardiennes

Xavier Beauvois' World War I drama Les Gardiennes (The Guardians) is set in the painterly countryside of France, 1915. Adapted from the 1924 novel by Ernest Perochon, the story covers several years in the life of the Paridier farm beginning in 1915 and running through the end of World War I. With husbands, sons and brothers all shipped off to combat, women must work the farm. This alternate war movie, focusing on the lives of the women left behind, received 10 nominations at the 2018 Cesar Awards and Lumiere Awards. The film will be shown in French with English subtitles.

Fri. April 13, 7-9:30 p.m. $6, $4/AF members and students under 25. MUSC Basic Science Auditorium. (843) 235-6447.

Free Film on the Field | COCO

The North Charleston Cultural Arts and Recreation Departments present their very first free film on the field at Wescott Park. Catch an outdoor screening of Disney's popular flick COCO (rated PG, 78 min.) Sat. starting at 8 p.m. In case you're unfamiliar, the story follows young Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead, where he befriends a charming trickster named Héctor. Moviegoers are encouraged to carpool to the event, and to bring blankets and chairs. The concessions stand will be open.



Sat. April 14, 8-9:30 p.m. Free. Wescott Shelter, 9006 Dorchester Road.