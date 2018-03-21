Critics' Picks: The best film events in Charleston this week 

Christopher Guest Film Fest| Waiting for Guffman

In case ya didn't know, now you know — the Charleston Music Hall is currently in the midst of a Christopher Guest film series, screening some of the mock documentary filmmaker's best works. Earlier this month you missed out on This is Spinal Tap, but fear not, there are still three flicks left. This Wed. March 21 check out, Waiting for Guffman, which follows a small theater company in the fictional small town of Blaine, Missouri as they try to produce a musical chronicling the town's history. Double down on Guest by heading back on Wed. April 4 for Best in Show and triple the fun for Mon. April 16's screening of A Mighty Wind.

Wed. March 21 at 7:30 p.m. $8. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com

Film Thursday | Top Gun

Gun, Top Gun. Welcome to the tiniest little man who could — Tom Cruise — cruising onto a rooftop bar new you. Head to the Watch at Restoration hotel for film Thursday, where for $10 a person you can catch Tommy quench his need for speed, while enjoying popcorn and a soft drink and choice of movie candy. Adult beverages and additional snacks will be available for purchase, including a featured speciality cocktail "Maverick" Mule. Doors to the Rooftop open at 7 p.m. and Top Gun will begin at sunset.

Thurs. March 22 at 7 p.m. $10. The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St. Downtown

Dinner + a Movie | Les Miserables

Do you hear the people sing? Likely, it's about this week's screening of Les Miserables. We dreamed a dream of delicious French cuisine and Hugh Jackman, and Charleston Music Hall and 39 Rue de Jean are making it come true. The two are teaming up again for Dinner + Film Screening, showing Tom Hooper's hit 2012 adaptation of Les Miserables and offering several dinner and wine options at 39 Rue de Jean before the screening. Check out the options online at charlestonsmusichall.com

Thurs. March 22 at 7:30 p.m. $8/film, $36+/film and dinner with optional wine pairings. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com

Cinerruption Live | Speed

On Wed. March 28 at 7:30 p.m. a group of local comics will lampoon the classic '90s film Speed as part of the Charleston Music Hall's new series, Cinerruption LIVE! In this show, three Charleston comedians on three mics watch the film with you, providing a hilarious commentary track to whatever B-movie they are showing. This month, the comedians take on, Speed, the 1994 Keanu Reeves movie about a bus that will explode if it goes below 50 mph. We're talking crazy police chases, a bomb (!), and Sandra freakin' Bullock. What's not to love?

Wed. March 28 at 7:30 p.m. $10. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com