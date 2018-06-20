Critics' Picks: The best comedy events in town this week 

Charleston Music Hall | Anthony Jeselnik

Get ready to laugh 'til it hurts because Anthony Jeselnik is headed to the Music Hall this Saturday, bringing his "rigorously insensitive" comedy with him. Jeselnik is known for his writing and features on Comedy Central including The Roast of Charlie Sheen and The Roast of Donald Trump. Netflix describes Jeselnik's special as "packaged with warped humor and blistering takedowns," if that gives you any idea of what to expect from this stand-up comic. Saturday's show kicks off at 8 p.m. — so you can grab dinner beforehand and make it the perfect date night — but maybe not for a first date (just a suggestion).

Sat. June 23 at 8 p.m. $29+. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com



Theatre 99 | Laugh for a Lincoln

For just $5, enjoy a hump day pick-me-up every week with a night of laughs at Theatre 99. We can guarantee that Theatre 99's L for an L is a golden opportunity to impress your crush. Cool comedy theater tucked away on Meeting Street, selling local craft beers, snacks, and serving up hilarious improv? You don't even have to tell 'em the tickets didn't break the bank.

Every Wednesday at 8 pm. $5. Theatre 99, Downtown. theatre99.com

Charleston Music Hall | Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone has been performing stand-up since the '80s and her credits include multiple HBO specials, an NPR podcast, and a role in Pixar's Inside Out. Poundstone made history as the first woman to perform stand-up at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 1992 and she's bringing that famously smart, observational humor to the Charleston Music Hall this Friday. Be prepared if you're sitting close to the stage because Poundstone loves to interact with the crowd during her sets.

Fri. June 22 at 7 p.m. $29.50+. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com

SporstBook of Charleston | SportsBook Comedy Showcase

This Friday SportsBook of Charleston presents a comedy show with a great lineup of comedians — and it's totally free. The featured comedians are Shawna Jarrett, known around town for being the lead comic on the Charleston Comedy Bus, and New Yorkers Tyler Rothrock, and Paul Spratt. They will be joined by emcee Keith Dee, a trained improv-er and stand-up comic. All you have to do is head over to SportsBook in North Charleston and settle down for an evening of guffaws.

Fri. June 22 at 9 p.m. Free to attend. SportsBook of Charleston. 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston.