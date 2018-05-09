Critics' Picks: The best comedy events in town this week 

Theatre 99 | Improv Riot



Shows at Theatre 99 are improv parties where audience members laugh until it hurts. Come loaded with suggestions for the quick witted Theatre 99 ensemble members who will take your suggestions and rock out hilarious unscripted scenes.

Fri. and Sat. at 8 p.m. $12+. Theatre 99. 280 Meeting St. Downtown. theatre99.com

Charleston Music Hall | Eddie Griffin

A popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990. Fun fact: Griffin was voted class clown three years in a row in high school but his first love was dance. Another fun fact? Griffin opened his own dance studio and choreographed the Kansas City Chiefs' half-time shows. But we digress — head to the Music Hall for Griffin's jokes this Saturday and maybe he'll bust out a move or two.

Sat. May 12 at 8 p.m. $45+. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com

The Sparrow | Damon Sumner and Nathan Owens

Touring comedians Damon Sumner and Nathan Owens — known for their Forth & Ten podcast — take the stage at The Sparrow, joined by several local stand-up comedians. Forth & Ten is a podcast featuring three comedians speaking on 10 topics each show, from Kanye West to church politics. Sumner has been describe as a "blend of Kevin Hart and Jim Gaffigan," which honestly, could be too good to be true, and Owens brings the funny with discerning views of sports and life (shared, of course on that aforementioned podcast). Local comedians Hagan Ragland, Justin Hartman, and Shawna Jarrett join the duo.

Fri. May 11 at 8 p.m. $5. The Sparrow, 1078 East Montague Ave. North Charleston

Music Farm | Chad Prather's Star Spangled Banter Tour

Who says conservative comedians can't be funny? OK, so maybe we're a little hesitant to say that we think a guy wearing a cowboy hat — unironically — is gonna knock our socks off with his jokes. But you know, there ain't nothing fair about judging a book by its cover. So, Chad Prather, we'll give you a shot to introduce some of your "unapologetically Southern" humor into town. He'll be joined by singer, motivational speaker, and author MollyAnn Wymer, who recently released a book, Becoming Fearless, about enduring sex trafficking as a child.

Sat. May 12 at 8 p.m. $25. Music Farm, 32 Ann St. Downtown.