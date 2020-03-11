Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Head to Wando Mt. Pleasant library for this important discussion on changing the narrative of women of color in the media

Nothing like a concert to get ready for Spring

Skip lunch and head to this free talk with Nestor Torres

Examine excerpts of films and tv shows that were successfully produced by women of color who were told their stories were not relatable to a mainstream audience.Celebrate the coming of spring with angelic tunes from the iconic Charleston’s Men Chorus. This year’s spring concert will feature a variety of spiritual and folk Irish, Canadian, and American songs.Based on research and documentation, this program traces the story of Lucy Banbury who escaped slavery by running away from one of Arthur Middleton’s plantations. During the American Revolution she became a Black Loyalist and eventually resettled in Nova Scotia after the war. She eventually migrated to West Africa after Freetown was established in Sierra Leone.Charleston Jazz and the College of Charleston present Latin Jazz 101 with Nestor Torres. Spend your lunch break as a jazz break for a free Latin Jazz Conversation and Mini-Concert with Latin Jazz Grammy Award Winner Nestor Torres.