Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

See more works like this at Dawnita Hall's Signs of Life exhibit

The Charleston museum presents a lecture series about Charleston's history

Check out all of Maya Kulenovic's stunning works at the Principle Gallery

The works at Meyer Vogl tap into your little kid instincts

The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department presents photographs by Dawnita Hall of North Charleston, and Nicole Robinson of Charleston, and will be on exhibit at the North Charleston City Gallery through March. The artists will host a free public reception for their concurrent solo exhibitions at the gallery on Thurs. March 5, 5-7 p.m. Hall’s exhibit,, is a series of nine metallic print photographs of found signs and lettering. In her exhibit,, photographer Nicole Robinson presents a series of long exposure tidal landscapes.In association with the 350th anniversary of the founding of Carolina, The Charleston Museum presents its Charleston 350 Commemoration Lecture Series. The lecture series, featuring leading scholars in their respective fields, will look at the early history of the colony that would become South Carolina. The lectures will examine the three cultures that came together to influence the area’s early history: Native Americans, enslaved people, and Europeans. The series kicks off on Thurs. March 5, at 6 p.m.with a lecture by Dr. Jon Marcoux, Director of the Clemson University and College of Charleston’s joint Graduate Program in Historic Preservation. Marcoux will present “Lowcountry Life before Charles Towne: Native American Communities in 1669,” and discuss the peoples who were in South Carolina prior to the permanent arrival of Europeans.Maya Kulenovic’s first American solo exhibition will showcase compelling compositions, exploring the powerful psychological state of the human form, ancient history, nature, structures, and architecture. She explores ambiguity, and in her approach to the painted surface with her destructive technique of scoring and scraping her painted canvases, using solvent, brushes, or blades, is a risky play of alteration, what she describes as the deliberate introduction of a “chaotic element” to the work, inviting and confronting the viewer to linger, and thus invest of themselves in her irresistible world.In celebration of Meyer Vogl Gallery’s fourth birthday, the group exhibitioncelebrates the curiosity of four-year-olds with new work by artists who explore landscape painting with a sense of wonder. The show will feature Laurie Meyer, Marissa Vogl, Susan Altman, and Dorothy Shain.