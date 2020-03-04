Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge
North Charleston City Gallery | Signs of Life and Abstraction: Tidal Obsession
See more works like this at Dawnita Hall's Signs of Life exhibit
The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department presents photographs by Dawnita Hall of North Charleston, and Nicole Robinson of Charleston, and will be on exhibit at the North Charleston City Gallery through March. The artists will host a free public reception for their concurrent solo exhibitions at the gallery on Thurs. March 5, 5-7 p.m. Hall’s exhibit, Signs of Life
, is a series of nine metallic print photographs of found signs and lettering. In her exhibit, Abstraction: Tidal Obsession
, photographer Nicole Robinson presents a series of long exposure tidal landscapes.
Opens Thurs. March 5, 5-7 p.m. Free to attend. North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. northcharleston.org
Charleston Museum | Charleston 350 Commemoration Lecture Series
The Charleston museum presents a lecture series about Charleston's history
In association with the 350th anniversary of the founding of Carolina, The Charleston Museum presents its Charleston 350 Commemoration Lecture Series. The lecture series, featuring leading scholars in their respective fields, will look at the early history of the colony that would become South Carolina. The lectures will examine the three cultures that came together to influence the area’s early history: Native Americans, enslaved people, and Europeans. The series kicks off on Thurs. March 5, at 6 p.m.with a lecture by Dr. Jon Marcoux, Director of the Clemson University and College of Charleston’s joint Graduate Program in Historic Preservation. Marcoux will present “Lowcountry Life before Charles Towne: Native American Communities in 1669,” and discuss the peoples who were in South Carolina prior to the permanent arrival of Europeans.
Thurs. March 5 at 6 p.m. Free to attend. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org
Principle Gallery | Maya Kulenovic’s Solo Exhibition
Check out all of Maya Kulenovic's stunning works at the Principle Gallery
Maya Kulenovic’s first American solo exhibition will showcase compelling compositions, exploring the powerful psychological state of the human form, ancient history, nature, structures, and architecture. She explores ambiguity, and in her approach to the painted surface with her destructive technique of scoring and scraping her painted canvases, using solvent, brushes, or blades, is a risky play of alteration, what she describes as the deliberate introduction of a “chaotic element” to the work, inviting and confronting the viewer to linger, and thus invest of themselves in her irresistible world.
Opens Fri. March 6, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Principle Gallery, 11 Broad St. Downtown. principlegallery.com
Meyer Vogl Gallery | Why is the Sky Blue
The works at Meyer Vogl tap into your little kid instincts
In celebration of Meyer Vogl Gallery’s fourth birthday, the group exhibition Why is the Sky Blue
celebrates the curiosity of four-year-olds with new work by artists who explore landscape painting with a sense of wonder. The show will feature Laurie Meyer, Marissa Vogl, Susan Altman, and Dorothy Shain.
Opens Fri. March 6, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Meyer Vogl Gallery, 122 Meeting St. Downtown. meyervogl.com