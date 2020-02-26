Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Join artist Butch Anthony for an artist talk this Saturday



Join professional pianists Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi at this piano concert



Miss Mary Mack features work from Jirah Perkins

Join the multi-faceted and self-taught artist, Butch Anthony, for an artist talk at the Halsey this Saturday. You’ll learn more about Anthony’s practice of painting X-ray-like skeletons on top of antique portraits in elaborate, often gilded frames.Hear from professional duo Zofo, comprised of pianists Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi next Tuesday.says that the duo’s performances “surge with athletic precision, always mindful of how much joy there is in music.”features a collection of works from local artist Jirah Perkins, who will share a “sensory experience” with guests. The exhibition is inspired by the singing and clapping game, Miss Mary Mack.Brad Ebenhoeh of Accountfully, a Charleston-based accounting firm, speaks at this Studio Seminar on the topic of, you guessed it, accounting. Studio Seminars are a professional development series hosted by Redux for local artists, offering information and advice to help them expand their professional network.