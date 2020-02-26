Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge
Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art | Butch Anthony artist talk

Join artist Butch Anthony for an artist talk this Saturday
Join the multi-faceted and self-taught artist, Butch Anthony, for an artist talk at the Halsey this Saturday. You’ll learn more about Anthony’s practice of painting X-ray-like skeletons on top of antique portraits in elaborate, often gilded frames.
Sat. Feb. 29, 2-3 p.m. Free to attend. Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St. Downtown. halsey.cofc.edu/events
Emmett Robinson Theatre | CofC Piano Concert

Join professional pianists Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi at this piano concert
Hear from professional duo Zofo, comprised of pianists Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi next Tuesday. The Washington Post
says that the duo’s performances “surge with athletic precision, always mindful of how much joy there is in music.”
Tues. Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m. Free/CofC Student, $20/general. Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St. Downtown. music.cofc.edu
Main Library | Miss Mary Mack
Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girlhood
features a collection of works from local artist Jirah Perkins, who will share a “sensory experience” with guests. The exhibition is inspired by the singing and clapping game, Miss Mary Mack.
Mon. Mar. 2, 6-7 p.m. Free to attend. Saul Alexander Gallery,
68 Calhoun St. Downtown. ccpl.org
Redux Contemporary Art Studio | Studio Seminar

Miss Mary Mack features work from Jirah Perkins
Brad Ebenhoeh of Accountfully, a Charleston-based accounting firm, speaks at this Studio Seminar on the topic of, you guessed it, accounting. Studio Seminars are a professional development series hosted by Redux for local artists, offering information and advice to help them expand their professional network.
Thurs. Feb. 27, 6:30-8:30. Free to attend. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Downtown. reduxstudios.org