Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

John L. Dart Library | Stanzas and Synthesizers
File photo
Join Marcus Amaker for a free lyrical performance this Friday
Join Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker for a special experience; he’ll bring the beats with a lyrical performance accompanied by an electronic synthesizer.
Fri. Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Free to attend. John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St. Downtown. ccpl.org
Wesley United Method Church | Awakening of the Ancestors
Participate in an interactive learning experience hosted by Christal Heyward. Guests will learn and sing the “Gullah clap” and make music together as they learn about the music of the local Gullah Geechee communities and churches.
Sun. Feb. 23, 4-6 p.m. Free to attend. Wesley United Methodist Church 2718 River Road. Johns Island. ccpl.org
Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art | The Quilts of Gee’s Bend
Provided
Lucy Mingo, Pieced Quilt, c. 1979, Gee's Bend, Alabama. Collection of Bill Volckening, Portland, Oregon.
Pop in to the Halsey for a special screening of The Quilts of Gee’s Bend
, a 2002 film about a group of women who live in the isolated, African-American hamlet of Gee’s Bend, Alabama who craft elaborate quilts together. Stick around for a Q&A from the filmmaker Matt Arnett.
Thurs. Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Free to attend. School of Science and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St. Downtown. halsey.cofc.edu
Johns Island Library | Beyond Barbados
Join the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission for a screening of Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection
, a film highlighting the enslaved and slaveowners on British colonial plantations in the Caribbean. These lives shaped and informed the successful cultivation of Indigo, rice, and other cash crops in South Carolina and Georgia.
Sat. Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Free to attend. Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy. Johns Island. ccpl.org