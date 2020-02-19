Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge File photo

Join Marcus Amaker for a free lyrical performance this Friday

click to enlarge Provided

Lucy Mingo, Pieced Quilt, c. 1979, Gee's Bend, Alabama. Collection of Bill Volckening, Portland, Oregon.

Join Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker for a special experience; he’ll bring the beats with a lyrical performance accompanied by an electronic synthesizer.Participate in an interactive learning experience hosted by Christal Heyward. Guests will learn and sing the “Gullah clap” and make music together as they learn about the music of the local Gullah Geechee communities and churches.Pop in to the Halsey for a special screening of, a 2002 film about a group of women who live in the isolated, African-American hamlet of Gee’s Bend, Alabama who craft elaborate quilts together. Stick around for a Q&A from the filmmaker Matt Arnett.Join the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission for a screening of, a film highlighting the enslaved and slaveowners on British colonial plantations in the Caribbean. These lives shaped and informed the successful cultivation of Indigo, rice, and other cash crops in South Carolina and Georgia.