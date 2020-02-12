February 12, 2020 Arts+Movies » Features

Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Events for the week of Feb. 12-Feb. 19

By
Swing into the 1920s at the Principle Gallery this Sunday
  • Provided
  • Swing into the 1920s at the Principle Gallery this Sunday
The Principle Gallery | Speakeasy! A Celebration of the 1920s
Head to the Principle Gallery for swinging ragtime, sultry folk songs, waltzes and tangos for guys and dames, and all that jazz! Q Concerts presents a musical throwback to the roaring 20s where you can come as you are, or pull your top hats, feathers and pearls out of the closet.

Sun. Feb. 16, 5-8 p.m. $30. The Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St. Downtown. qconcerts.com

Chee-Hang See performs at Midtown Productions this Wednesday
  • Provided
  • Chee-Hang See performs at Midtown Productions this Wednesday
Midtown Theater | A Night at the Opera
Enjoy a night out at the opera while sipping on fine wine and nibbling on a charcuterie board. You'll hear opera selections by Mozart, Puccini, and Bizet, from soprano Leah Megli, baritone Daniel Megli, and more. World renowned pianist, Chee-Hang See, will accompany the performers. 

Wed. Feb. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. $15-$25. Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive. North Charleston. midtownproductions.org
Dinner theater is always a good choice
  • Provided
  • Dinner theater is always a good choice

North Charleston Cultural Arts Department | Lowcountry Love Cabaret
Go back in time with a Valentine’s themed dinner theater night filled with well-loved songs, comedy, tales of love lost and won, and a dash a Black History. Think Marvin Gaye and Nat King Cole.

Thurs. Feb. 13, 7 p.m. $40/party of less than 4, $36/party of 4 or more. Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. actorstheatreofsc.org
Charleston Music Hall | Ellington at Newport
Sixty-four years later, your Charleston Jazz Orchestra will recreate a special night in history otherwise known as “the greatest performance of Ellington’s career.” Come out for an electrifying bebop performance of Duke Ellington hits.

Sat. Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m., 8-10 p.m. $25-$62. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com

