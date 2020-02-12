Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge
The Principle Gallery | Speakeasy! A Celebration of the 1920s
-
Provided
-
Swing into the 1920s at the Principle Gallery this Sunday
Head to the Principle Gallery for swinging ragtime, sultry folk songs, waltzes and tangos for guys and dames, and all that jazz! Q Concerts presents a musical throwback to the roaring 20s where you can come as you are, or pull your top hats, feathers and pearls out of the closet.
Sun. Feb. 16, 5-8 p.m. $30. The Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St. Downtown. qconcerts.com
click to enlarge
Midtown Theater | A Night at the Opera
-
Provided
-
Chee-Hang See performs at Midtown Productions this Wednesday
Enjoy a night out at the opera while sipping on fine wine and nibbling on a charcuterie board. You'll hear opera selections by Mozart, Puccini, and Bizet, from soprano Leah Megli, baritone Daniel Megli, and more. World renowned pianist, Chee-Hang See, will accompany the performers.
Wed. Feb. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. $15-$25. Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive. North Charleston. midtownproductions.org
click to enlarge
North Charleston Cultural Arts Department | Lowcountry Love Cabaret
-
Provided
-
Dinner theater is always a good choice
Go back in time with a Valentine’s themed dinner theater night filled with well-loved songs, comedy, tales of love lost and won, and a dash a Black History. Think Marvin Gaye and Nat King Cole.
Thurs. Feb. 13, 7 p.m. $40/party of less than 4, $36/party of 4 or more. Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. actorstheatreofsc.org
Charleston Music Hall | Ellington at Newport
Sixty-four years later, your Charleston Jazz Orchestra will recreate a special night in history otherwise known as “the greatest performance of Ellington’s career.” Come out for an electrifying bebop performance of Duke Ellington hits.
Sat. Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m., 8-10 p.m. $25-$62. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com