Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Swing into the 1920s at the Principle Gallery this Sunday

Chee-Hang See performs at Midtown Productions this Wednesday

Dinner theater is always a good choice

Head to the Principle Gallery for swinging ragtime, sultry folk songs, waltzes and tangos for guys and dames, and all that jazz! Q Concerts presents a musical throwback to the roaring 20s where you can come as you are, or pull your top hats, feathers and pearls out of the closet.Enjoy a night out at the opera while sipping on fine wine and nibbling on a charcuterie board. You'll hear opera selections by Mozart, Puccini, and Bizet, from soprano Leah Megli, baritone Daniel Megli, and more. World renowned pianist, Chee-Hang See, will accompany the performers.Go back in time with a Valentine’s themed dinner theater night filled with well-loved songs, comedy, tales of love lost and won, and a dash a Black History. Think Marvin Gaye and Nat King Cole.Sixty-four years later, your Charleston Jazz Orchestra will recreate a special night in history otherwise known as “the greatest performance of Ellington’s career.” Come out for an electrifying bebop performance of Duke Ellington hits.