Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Neema Fine Art Gallery | Growing Up Gullah
Dana Coleman
Coleman, a Mt. Pleasant native, depicts Lowcountry scenes in his works
This Friday, Neema Fine Art Gallery presents Part I of Growing Up Gullah: The Artistry of Dana Coleman
. A Mt. Pleasant native, Coleman's images depict moments in ordinary life — the kinds of moments that make Charleston what it is. You'll see images of Coleman's grandmother feeding chickens, his uncle shucking oysters, and his aunt sewing sweetgrass baskets.
Fri. Feb. 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free to attend. Neema Fire Art Gallery, 3 Broad St. Suite 100. Downtown. neemagallery.com
Wando Mt. Pleasant Library | Creative conversations in the arts

Learn about the importance of public art at this Wando Mt. Pleasant library discussion
Enjoy a night of conversation about art with the Mt. Pleasant Community Arts Center and the Charleston Area Performing Artists. Panelists Jean-Marie Mauclet, Gwylene Gallimard, and Guang Ming Whitley will be discussing what public art is and how we create art for public spaces.
Wed. Feb. 5, 6-7 p.m. Free to attend. Wando Mt. Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. Mt. Pleasant. ccpl.org/branches
Gibbes Museum of Art | Amy P. Coy forum
Watch 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art winner Donte K. Hayes receive his $10,000 award and learn from a panel of artists and experts about the impact of Southern artists on the global art scene at the Amy P. Coy Forum.
Thurs. Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. $46. Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. Downtown. gibbesmuseum.org
Rutledge Cab. Co. | Cultivate SciArt
Sip, chew, and learn at Cultivate’s SciArt happy hour. Here, you’ll hear a brief science presentation, art creation, and inspiring community conversations. This week’s themes are signals from songbirds and abstract landscapes. You even get the chance to take home original art that you make.
Tues. Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. $15/general, $10/students. Rutledge Cab Co., 1300 Rutledge Ave. Downtown. cultivatesciart.org/2020-events