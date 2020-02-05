Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Dana Coleman

Coleman, a Mt. Pleasant native, depicts Lowcountry scenes in his works

click to enlarge Flickr

Learn about the importance of public art at this Wando Mt. Pleasant library discussion

click to enlarge Donte K Hayes

This Friday, Neema Fine Art Gallery presents Part I of. A Mt. Pleasant native, Coleman's images depict moments in ordinary life — the kinds of moments that make Charleston what it is. You'll see images of Coleman's grandmother feeding chickens, his uncle shucking oysters, and his aunt sewing sweetgrass baskets.Enjoy a night of conversation about art with the Mt. Pleasant Community Arts Center and the Charleston Area Performing Artists. Panelists Jean-Marie Mauclet, Gwylene Gallimard, and Guang Ming Whitley will be discussing what public art is and how we create art for public spaces.Watch 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art winner Donte K. Hayes receive his $10,000 award and learn from a panel of artists and experts about the impact of Southern artists on the global art scene at the Amy P. Coy Forum.Sip, chew, and learn at Cultivate’s SciArt happy hour. Here, you’ll hear a brief science presentation, art creation, and inspiring community conversations. This week’s themes are signals from songbirds and abstract landscapes. You even get the chance to take home original art that you make.