Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

We're excited to see the results of a collaboration between Annex Dance Company and the Electric Chamber Orchestra

African Folktales is a show appropriate for all ages

Jericho Brown was in Charleston this past fall as part of the Free Verse poetry festival

Catch a TMG concert at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church

Where dancers and musicians clash, melt, and intersect, enjoy modern dance set to the music of everything from Bach to Massive Attack. OVERHAUL is a collaborative performance by Annex Dance Company and Electric Chamber Orchestra.From the Sahara to Mt. Kilimanjaro the City of North Charleston’s Art Department hosts a children’s theater show about the various folktales in Africa. Bring the kiddos along to recognize Black History Month with the traveling Bright Star Touring Theatre.To kick off of their new season, The National Book Foundation presents Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi to guide a discussion on breaking convention to create brand new forms, worlds, and hybrid genres. The event will feature readings, conversation, and a book signing.The Taylor Music Group (TMG) performs their rendition of Una Sancta: Out of Many, One. Here they will perform the American premiere of Gefängnisgedicht (Prison Poems), written by an imprisoned German priest during WWII.