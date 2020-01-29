Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge
We're excited to see the results of a collaboration between Annex Dance Company and the Electric Chamber Orchestra
The Schoolhouse | Overhaul
Where dancers and musicians clash, melt, and intersect, enjoy modern dance set to the music of everything from Bach to Massive Attack. OVERHAUL is a collaborative performance by Annex Dance Company and Electric Chamber Orchestra.
Sat. Feb. 1, 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. $18/ General, $15/ Students. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road. West Ashley. annexdancecompany.org
African Folktales is a show appropriate for all ages
North Charleston Performing Arts Center | African Folktales
From the Sahara to Mt. Kilimanjaro the City of North Charleston’s Art Department hosts a children’s theater show about the various folktales in Africa. Bring the kiddos along to recognize Black History Month with the traveling Bright Star Touring Theatre.
Wed. Feb. 5, 10-11 a.m. $2/child. North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. brightstartheatre.com
Main Library | National Book Foundation Event
Jericho Brown was in Charleston this past fall as part of the Free Verse poetry festival
To kick off of their new season, The National Book Foundation presents Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi to guide a discussion on breaking convention to create brand new forms, worlds, and hybrid genres. The event will feature readings, conversation, and a book signing.
Thurs. Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. Free to attend. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St. Downtown. ccpl.org
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church | TMG Concert
Catch a TMG concert at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
The Taylor Music Group (TMG) performs their rendition of Una Sancta: Out of Many, One. Here they will perform the American premiere of Gefängnisgedicht (Prison Poems), written by an imprisoned German priest during WWII.
Sun. Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. $35/preferred seating, $25/general, $10/students. St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 405 King St. Downtown. tmgcharleston.com