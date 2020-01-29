January 29, 2020 Arts+Movies » Features

Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Events for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 5

click to enlarge We're excited to see the results of a collaboration between Annex Dance Company and the Electric Chamber Orchestra - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • We're excited to see the results of a collaboration between Annex Dance Company and the Electric Chamber Orchestra

The Schoolhouse | Overhaul
Where dancers and musicians clash, melt, and intersect, enjoy modern dance set to the music of everything from Bach to Massive Attack. OVERHAUL is a collaborative performance by Annex Dance Company and Electric Chamber Orchestra.

Sat. Feb. 1, 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. $18/ General, $15/ Students. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road. West Ashley. annexdancecompany.org

click to enlarge African Folktales is a show appropriate for all ages - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • African Folktales is a show appropriate for all ages

North Charleston Performing Arts Center | African Folktales
From the Sahara to Mt. Kilimanjaro the City of North Charleston’s Art Department hosts a children’s theater show about the various folktales in Africa. Bring the kiddos along to recognize Black History Month with the traveling Bright Star Touring Theatre.

Wed. Feb. 5, 10-11 a.m. $2/child. North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. brightstartheatre.com
click to enlarge Jericho Brown was in Charleston this past fall as part of the Free Verse poetry festival - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Jericho Brown was in Charleston this past fall as part of the Free Verse poetry festival
Main Library | National Book Foundation Event
To kick off of their new season, The National Book Foundation presents Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi to guide a discussion on breaking convention to create brand new forms, worlds, and hybrid genres. The event will feature readings, conversation, and a book signing.

Thurs. Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. Free to attend. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St. Downtown. ccpl.org

click to enlarge Catch a TMG concert at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Catch a TMG concert at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church | TMG Concert
The Taylor Music Group (TMG) performs their rendition of Una Sancta: Out of Many, One. Here they will perform the American premiere of Gefängnisgedicht (Prison Poems), written by an imprisoned German priest during WWII.

Sun. Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. $35/preferred seating, $25/general, $10/students. St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 405 King St. Downtown. tmgcharleston.com

