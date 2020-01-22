Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge
Gaillard Center | From Russians with Love
Provided
The Charleston Symphony performs some of your favorites at the Gaillard this Thursday
What’s a better mix than a Russian symphony and pop music? Join conductor Yuriy Bekker and the Charleston Symphony as they perform “Flight of the Bumblebee,” “Firebird,” “Night on Bald Mountain,” and of course, “From Russia with Love.”
Thurs. Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. $27-$123. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Downtown. charlestonsymphony.org
Main Library | Author Talk with Brad Taylor
Come hear New York Times
bestselling author Brad Taylor speak about his most recent book, Hunter Killer
. Taylor, a 21-year Army and Special Forces veteran, currently lives in Charleston with his wife and two daughters. His Pike Logan series has more than 13 installments and over two million copies sold.
Thurs. Jan. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Free to attend. Main Library, 68 Calhoun St. Downtown. ccpl.org
Circular Congregational Church | Whole30 Book Tour
Co-creator and CEO of the Whole30 program, Melissa Hartwig Urban is coming to sign books and meet fans after her talk. Her book is packed with healthy recipes for occasions from baby showers to tailgating.
Fri. Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. $33/signed book and talk, $10/talk. Circular Congressional Church, 150 Meeting St. Downtown. bluebicyclebooks.com
Simons Center for the Arts | One college, two operas
Provided
Two operas is doubly exciting
The College of Charleston opera will present a production of Francis Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine
and Giacomo Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi
. La Voix Humaine
(The Human Voice) is a one-act, one-woman story about a heartbroken, weary, and nameless woman in love with “Monsieur,” who has left her for another woman. Meanwhile Gianni Schicchi
is a one-act comedy that revolves around the death of old Buoso Donati, when old relatives come out of the woodworks.
Fri. Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and Sun. Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. $20/person, $15/students. Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Phillip St. Downtown. music.cofc.edu