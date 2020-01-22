Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

The Charleston Symphony performs some of your favorites at the Gaillard this Thursday

Two operas is doubly exciting

What’s a better mix than a Russian symphony and pop music? Join conductor Yuriy Bekker and the Charleston Symphony as they perform “Flight of the Bumblebee,” “Firebird,” “Night on Bald Mountain,” and of course, “From Russia with Love.”Come hearbestselling author Brad Taylor speak about his most recent book,. Taylor, a 21-year Army and Special Forces veteran, currently lives in Charleston with his wife and two daughters. His Pike Logan series has more than 13 installments and over two million copies sold.Co-creator and CEO of the Whole30 program, Melissa Hartwig Urban is coming to sign books and meet fans after her talk. Her book is packed with healthy recipes for occasions from baby showers to tailgating.The College of Charleston opera will present a production of Francis Poulenc’sand Giacomo Puccini’s(The Human Voice) is a one-act, one-woman story about a heartbroken, weary, and nameless woman in love with “Monsieur,” who has left her for another woman. Meanwhileis a one-act comedy that revolves around the death of old Buoso Donati, when old relatives come out of the woodworks.