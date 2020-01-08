January 08, 2020 Arts+Movies » Features

Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Events for the week of Jan. 8-15

After the Civil War a labor force of freedmen mined for phosphate at Drayton Hall

Courtesy Drayton Hall

Gibbes Museum of Art | How an African American Community and Phosphate Mining Revived Drayton Hall
This Wednesday head to the Gibbes Museum of Art for a lecture about what happened to plantations after the Civil War. For example, Drayton Hall remained under Drayton family ownership, but phosphate mining and its labor force of freedmen shaped the property. The industry actually revived Charleston’s economy for a bit, but perhaps more importantly, the freed people who worked in the industry formed a community on the property for a century after the Civil War.

Wed. Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m. $35. Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. Downtown. draytonhall.org
click to enlarge Check out some of the oldest artifacts at the Charleston Museum this Friday - COURTESY CHARLESTON MUSEUM
  • Courtesy Charleston Museum
  • Check out some of the oldest artifacts at the Charleston Museum this Friday

Charleston Museum | Conversations with a Curator: America’s First Museum
The Charleston Museum celebrates its 247th birthday this January. Join executive director Carl Borick for a look back at the museum’s history, including the buildings the museum has occupied and the staff that has cared for the collection all these years.

Fri. Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Included w/ admission. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org

click to enlarge Love & Southern D!scomfort is presented by South of Broadway Theatre Company as part of an effort to get the production to Broadway - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Love & Southern D!scomfort is presented by South of Broadway Theatre Company as part of an effort to get the production to Broadway

Charleston Music Hall | Love & Southern D!scomfort
Love & Southern D!scomfort, presented by South of Broadway Theatre Company and NYC’s Patton Daye Slater Productions, premieres at the Music Hall as the first step in getting the show to Broadway. The play is a musical mystery starring Tony Award nominee Felicia P. Fields (from The Color Purple and Dreamgirls). It takes place in rural Louisiana and tells the story of a family torn apart by addiction, mental illness, and a dark secret.

Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. $35. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. southofbroadway.com

click to enlarge Get transported to the heavens with Cantores Charleston - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Get transported to the heavens with Cantores Charleston

Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul | A Ceremony of Carols: Songs and Carols to Celebrate Epiphany
Join Charleston’s Premier High Voices Ensemble Cantores Charleston for the second annual Epiphany concert as they perform Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols,” works by Rutter, Chilcott, and more. The beautiful soprano, alto, and countertenor voices of Cantores Charleston will transport you to the very heavens as they celebrate the season of Epiphany with songs and carols for high voices.

Sun. Jan. 12, 3-4:30 p.m. $15+. Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St. Downtown. cantorescharleston.com

