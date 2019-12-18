Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

The sets in this show were painted by Wes Anderson concept designer Carl Sprague

This the season for holiday tunes from your very own Charleston Symphony

Celebrate Christmas with Moscow Ballet’s, featuring world class Russian artists, hand-painted sets (by Wes Anderson concept designer Carl Sprague), snow maidens, and nesting dolls. The production is a feast for the eyes, with fanciful flying puppets created in South Africa; 12-foot tall dancing creatures including unicorns and elephants; and period-perfect costumes.Yuriy Bekker leads the Charleston Symphony in a festive mix of symphonic and popular music just in time for the holidays. This annual sell-out event features multiple guest artists, including a very famous resident of the North Pole.The Music Hall rounds out their offerings of holiday flicks with a classic,If you’ve never seen the film — shame! — this is a great opportunity to enjoy it with some special audience interaction. Each person entering the Hall will be given their own jingle bell with instructions on how to use it. A portion of proceeds from this evening will benefit the Charleston Animal Society. Get there early and enjoy some live caroling at 6:30 p.m.Back by popular demand,is a delightful comedy which tells the story of the Warnette family and the challenges associated with shared inherited property. This performance is produced and presented by Art Forms and Theatre Concepts.