Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Dontre Major's solo show will be up at Redux through January

click to enlarge Provided

Check out the CSO's "most sacred" holiday tradition

click to enlarge Provided

"Present, In This Way" follows Minette Hand's through the country

highlights the work of Dontre Major, who takes a look at Black/African Americans in the United States throughout history. Each photograph is meant to emulate the feelings individuals had during these times. Major hopes to start a dialogue that will create a better future for everyone.Become a part of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s most sacred holiday tradition as they present “Holy City Messiah.” There is no better time of year to enjoy Handel’s sacred oratorio that has long been associated with goodwill and charity. Watch as Maestro Ken Lam conducts the orchestra and the CSO Chamber Chorus, as well as four guest soloists.Miller Gallery will host a book release and mini-exhibit for Minette Hand’s new book. Hand is a Charleston-based photographer whose work has taken her all over the world. Hand’s photographs have been featured in local projects like TEDxCharleston and the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.follows Hand’s journey through Wyoming and Montana, exploring everything from the valleys of Yellowstone to the peaks of Beartooth Highway. Hand will be at the event for a meet and greet.Male singing group The TEN Tenors are bringing back their highly-acclaimed show Home for the Holidays this season. The group will bring some holiday cheer to the Gaillard Center. Watch as they sing Christmas favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Feliz Navidad,” accompanied by 10-part harmonies and smooth choreography.