Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Redux Contemporary Art Center | Black America: Resilient
Dontre Major's solo show will be up at Redux through January
Black America: Resilient
highlights the work of Dontre Major, who takes a look at Black/African Americans in the United States throughout history. Each photograph is meant to emulate the feelings individuals had during these times. Major hopes to start a dialogue that will create a better future for everyone.
On display now through Jan. 25. Free to attend. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Downtown. reduxstudios.org
Citadel Summerall Chapel | Holy City Messiah
Check out the CSO's "most sacred" holiday tradition
Become a part of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s most sacred holiday tradition as they present “Holy City Messiah.” There is no better time of year to enjoy Handel’s sacred oratorio that has long been associated with goodwill and charity. Watch as Maestro Ken Lam conducts the orchestra and the CSO Chamber Chorus, as well as four guest soloists.
Thurs. Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. $10-$45. The Citadel Summerall Chapel, 171 Moultrie St. Downtown. charlestonsymphony.org
Miller Gallery | Present, In This Way book release
"Present, In This Way" follows Minette Hand's through the country
Miller Gallery will host a book release and mini-exhibit for Minette Hand’s new book Present, In This Way
. Hand is a Charleston-based photographer whose work has taken her all over the world. Hand’s photographs have been featured in local projects like TEDxCharleston and the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. Present, In This Way
follows Hand’s journey through Wyoming and Montana, exploring everything from the valleys of Yellowstone to the peaks of Beartooth Highway. Hand will be at the event for a meet and greet.
Sat. Dec. 14, 5-7 p.m. Free to attend. Miller Gallery, 149 E. Bay St. Downtown. millergallerychs.com
Gaillard Center | The TEN Tenors
Male singing group The TEN Tenors are bringing back their highly-acclaimed show Home for the Holidays this season. The group will bring some holiday cheer to the Gaillard Center. Watch as they sing Christmas favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Feliz Navidad,” accompanied by 10-part harmonies and smooth choreography.
Sat. Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. $26-$86. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Downtown. gaillardcenter.org