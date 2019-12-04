Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

You'll be seeing double at RLS this Friday

Bird's the word at Helena Fox Fine Art

Shopping for an art lover in your life this season? Go big or go home at Hagan

Get a double dose of art at Robert Lange Studios this Friday at the opening reception for, a new exhibit featuring art from June Stratton and Michelle Jader. The collection is both a collaboration and an independent study between the artists showing different interpretations of the same subjects. View this unique collection through Dec. 22.Celebrate minimalist art at Corrigan Gallery for a show that highlights work from over a dozen artists who utilize black, white, or grey in their art. The celebration of the simple is meant to offer a respite from the brights lights of the holiday season. Join art lovers and artists themselves at this opening reception. Art will be on display through the end of the month.Join animal and art advocates for a lecture on endangered animals. Artist Mary Erickson will be discussing her ongoing pursuit of protecting endangered birds, and members of the Birds of Prey center will bring some feathered friends. This lecture begins at 6:15 p.m.Lay your eyes on some large-scale paintings at Hagan Fine Art. As a part of the First Friday art walk, this show will feature and celebrate large artwork from near and far. Enjoy complimentary wine while you peruse the collection at the opening reception.