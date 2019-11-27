Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

The Music Hall screens all your holiday faves starting on Mon. Dec. 2

click to enlarge Provided

An intimate candlelight concert always puts us in the holiday spirit

click to enlarge Provided

A special concert in a dinner theater format? Yes please

click to enlarge Provided

Set down the leftovers, grab your family, and head to Holiday Swing this Thanksgiving weekend

Need some help getting into the holiday spirit? Charleston Music Hall is here to help with their festive and family-friendly Holiday Film Series. Just $10 gets you a seat aton Dec. 2,on Dec. 16, oron Dec. 23. Get there early to catch some live caroling before each show.Join the College of Charleston Concert Choir as they present an intimate evening of sacred and traditional holiday music by candlelight. There will also be ecumenical readings performed by theater faculty member and renowned actor Evan Parry. Second Presbyterian Church will provide a festive setting and great acoustics.Revel in Renaissance music and fare at A Yuletide Madrigal Feast presented by the College of Charleston Department of Music. At each of the three shows, the award-winning Charleston Madrigal Singers will perform a special concert in dinner theater format, accompanied by a feast fit for royalty. Please note that the Dec. 4 location is Circular Congregational Church and the Dec. 5-6 feasts will be held at Alumni Memorial Hall.Get ready to swing into the Holiday spirit with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra at Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition. Maestro Charlton Singleton and the 18-piece band will bring you a night of festive music, including their own renditions of popular holiday hits. This show is sure to jazz up your Thanksgiving weekend.