Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Charleston Music Hall | Holiday Film Series
The Music Hall screens all your holiday faves starting on Mon. Dec. 2
Need some help getting into the holiday spirit? Charleston Music Hall is here to help with their festive and family-friendly Holiday Film Series. Just $10 gets you a seat at National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
on Dec. 2, ELF
on Dec. 16, or It’s a Wonderful Life
on Dec. 23. Get there early to catch some live caroling before each show.
Mon. Dec. 2, 16, and 23 at 7 p.m. $10. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com
Second Presbyterian Church | Candlelight Concert
An intimate candlelight concert always puts us in the holiday spirit
Join the College of Charleston Concert Choir as they present an intimate evening of sacred and traditional holiday music by candlelight. There will also be ecumenical readings performed by theater faculty member and renowned actor Evan Parry. Second Presbyterian Church will provide a festive setting and great acoustics.
Mon. Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. $10/general, Free/students. Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St. Downtown.
Circular Congregational Church | A Yuletide Madrigal Feast
A special concert in a dinner theater format? Yes please
Revel in Renaissance music and fare at A Yuletide Madrigal Feast presented by the College of Charleston Department of Music. At each of the three shows, the award-winning Charleston Madrigal Singers will perform a special concert in dinner theater format, accompanied by a feast fit for royalty. Please note that the Dec. 4 location is Circular Congregational Church and the Dec. 5-6 feasts will be held at Alumni Memorial Hall.
Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. $50-$70. Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St. Downtown. cofc.edu
Charleston Music Hall | Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition
Set down the leftovers, grab your family, and head to Holiday Swing this Thanksgiving weekend
Get ready to swing into the Holiday spirit with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra at Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition. Maestro Charlton Singleton and the 18-piece band will bring you a night of festive music, including their own renditions of popular holiday hits. This show is sure to jazz up your Thanksgiving weekend.
Sat. Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. $10-$60. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown.