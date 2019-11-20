Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge
-
Charles Williams
-
Art and social justice come together at "The Legacy of the Freedom Riders" lecture at the Gibbes this Wednesday
Gibbes Museum of Art | Art + Social Justice
The Gibbes hosts a special lecture, Art + Social Justice: The Legacy of the Freedom Riders
this Wednesday, inspired by Charles Williams' current exhibition, Sun + Light.
This panel discussion will focus on the Freedom Riders, one of the most effective nonviolent collectives in American history, whose members risked their lives to challenge Jim Crow segregation laws. Panelists include Freedom Riders Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr. and Catherine Burks-Brooks. Tickets are available for purchase online.
Wed. Nov. 20, 6-7 p.m. $20/members, $30/non-members, $10/students and faculty. The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St. Downtown. gibbesmuseum.org
Blue Bicycle Books | A House with Holes book signing
A House with Holes: One Marriage Journey in a Charleston Renovation
was released earlier this year. The heartfelt and humorous true story quickly became a No. 1 Hot New Release on Amazon. Blue Bicycle will host local debut author Denise Mast Broadwater this Thursday for a book signing where readers can meet the author, purchase the book, and have it signed.
Thurs. Nov. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free to attend. Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St. Downtown. bluebicyclebooks.com
click to enlarge
Gaillard Center | Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Show
-
Provided
-
Holiday cheer turned all the way up to 11
Celebrate 35 years of Christmas magic as Mannheim Steamroller embarks on their annual Holiday tour. On Nov. 26, they’ll bring the spectacular performance to the Gaillard Center, where you can hear all their No. 1 Christmas songs live in concert. Grab your tickets now and join in the holiday cheer.
Tues. Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. $49-$89. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Downtown. gaillardcenter.org
click to enlarge
Art Mecca | Picturesque Surroundings: Reimagining the Abstract
-
Provided
-
Reimagine the abstract at Art Mecca's new show
Join local art fans in celebrating The Art Mecca’s newest exhibition, Picturesque Surroundings: Reimagining the Abstract
from artists Amanda Davis, Barbara Greaux, and Kat Cumberledge. The collection features landscape art with differing degrees of texture, color, and abstraction. Be the first to see these innovative works at the opening reception on Fri. Nov. 22, which will include live music and complimentary beverages.
Fri. Nov. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free to attend. The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St. Downtown. artmeccaofcharleston.com