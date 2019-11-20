Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Charles Williams

Art and social justice come together at "The Legacy of the Freedom Riders" lecture at the Gibbes this Wednesday

click to enlarge Provided

Holiday cheer turned all the way up to 11

click to enlarge Provided

Reimagine the abstract at Art Mecca's new show

The Gibbes hosts a special lecture,this Wednesday, inspired by Charles Williams' current exhibition,This panel discussion will focus on the Freedom Riders, one of the most effective nonviolent collectives in American history, whose members risked their lives to challenge Jim Crow segregation laws. Panelists include Freedom Riders Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr. and Catherine Burks-Brooks. Tickets are available for purchase online.was released earlier this year. The heartfelt and humorous true story quickly became a No. 1 Hot New Release on Amazon. Blue Bicycle will host local debut author Denise Mast Broadwater this Thursday for a book signing where readers can meet the author, purchase the book, and have it signed.Celebrate 35 years of Christmas magic as Mannheim Steamroller embarks on their annual Holiday tour. On Nov. 26, they’ll bring the spectacular performance to the Gaillard Center, where you can hear all their No. 1 Christmas songs live in concert. Grab your tickets now and join in the holiday cheer.Join local art fans in celebrating The Art Mecca’s newest exhibition,from artists Amanda Davis, Barbara Greaux, and Kat Cumberledge. The collection features landscape art with differing degrees of texture, color, and abstraction. Be the first to see these innovative works at the opening reception on Fri. Nov. 22, which will include live music and complimentary beverages.