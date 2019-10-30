Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Adam Hall is a contemporary landscape artist. Check out his work at Robert Lange Studios starting this Friday

Check out classic AND contemporary works of wearable art at Helena Fox Fine Art

See more of Kevin Chadwick's works at the Ella Walton Richardson Gallery

features the work of contemporary landscape artist Adam Hall. The introspective body of paintings shows the struggle of artists to reinvent themselves. “I’m in love with those moments when I see something like it’s for the first time, almost as if you’re seeing something the way a child sees the world. Becoming a father to three kids now has definitely unfogged my adult lenses in a lot of ways and brought back more lust for life. Hopefully, the viewer will see the light peering through in the distance on some of my work and experience a real sense of hope and meaning,” says Hall.features artist Julyan Davis and silversmith Kaminer Haislip. Helena Fox Fine Art says that we’ll find Davis and Haislip “at the intersection of classic techniques and contemporary ideals.” Trained in centuries old techniques these two artists draw from their traditional art educations to create pieces which feel both classic and, you guessed it, contemporary.Cliff Tisdell, current artist-in-residence at The Edward Hopper House Museum and Art Center in New York will present an artist talk entitled: “The Power of Suggestion: Thoughts on Abstract Painting.” As part of that evening’s festivities, the gallery will have complimentary seasonal refreshments, live music by the Greg Keys from 5-8, with Tisdell’s artist talk at 6 p.m.Family can be the core of what defines us as we grow up. Sometimes a family is created through life’s journey or through family of origin. Each of Kevin Chadwick’s paintings are a tapestry of color, harmony, and composition. As the Ella Walton Richardson gallery puts it, “They leave the viewer seeking intimacy with the art, just as we all seek closeness with those in our family and our circle.” At this opening you can meet the artist and learn more about his work.