October 23, 2019 Arts+Movies » Features

Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Events for the week of Oct. 23-30

By
click to enlarge The CSO performs music that complements the art of Mary Whyte

Provided

The CSO performs music that complements the art of Mary Whyte

Latest in Features

click to enlarge The CSO performs music that complements the art of Mary Whyte - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The CSO performs music that complements the art of Mary Whyte
Gaillard Center | Pictures At An Exhibition
The Charleston Symphony collaborates with award-winning watercolorist Mary Whyte as she debuts her collection We The People, alongside the symphony’s performance of Respighi’s Trittico Botticelliano, Copeland’s Lincoln Portrait, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Fri. Oct. 25 and Sat. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. $27. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Downtown. gaillardcenter.org
click to enlarge Head to the Halsey for a free art and activism talk next Tues. Oct. 29 - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Head to the Halsey for a free art and activism talk next Tues. Oct. 29

Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art | Halsey Talks: Art & Activism
Journalist and director of the Make It Right Project Kali Holloway will lead a discussion which explores the way art and activism have become intertwined in recent years, paying attention to the ways art functions as activism.

Tues. Oct. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free to attend. Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St. Downtown. halsey.cofc.edu
Related S.C. Confederate monuments remain as a symbol of black subjugation: Southern Past Time
S.C. Confederate monuments remain as a symbol of black subjugation
Southern Past Time
With the passage of the South Carolina Heritage Act, neo-Confederate state legislators successfully disenfranchised South Carolinians who oppose Confederate statuary, stripping entire communities of the political power to demand its removal.
By Kali Holloway
Guest Columnist
Queen Street Playhouse | The Rocky Horror Experience
Queen Street Playhouse hosts an interactive viewing of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with callbacks, props, a costume contest, and select numbers live on stage from some of Charleston’s best performers.

Wed. Oct. 30, 7 and 10 p.m. $20, $15/student. Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St. Downtown. queenstreetplayhouse.org
click to enlarge A Life in Music is presented as part of CofC's international piano series - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • A Life in Music is presented as part of CofC's international piano series
Simons Center for the Arts | A Life in Music
A Life in Music is a program celebrating the life and music of Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo in sound, narration, and images, written and performed by CofC faculty members.

Tues. Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Free/student, $20/general. Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St. Downtown. cofc.edu

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS