Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

The CSO performs music that complements the art of Mary Whyte

Head to the Halsey for a free art and activism talk next Tues. Oct. 29

A Life in Music is presented as part of CofC's international piano series

The Charleston Symphony collaborates with award-winning watercolorist Mary Whyte as she debuts her collection, alongside the symphony’s performance of Respighi’s Trittico Botticelliano, Copeland’s Lincoln Portrait, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.Journalist and director of the Make It Right Project Kali Holloway will lead a discussion which explores the way art and activism have become intertwined in recent years, paying attention to the ways art functions as activism.Queen Street Playhouse hosts an interactive viewing of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with callbacks, props, a costume contest, and select numbers live on stage from some of Charleston’s best performers.is a program celebrating the life and music of Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo in sound, narration, and images, written and performed by CofC faculty members.