Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Gaillard Center | Pictures At An Exhibition
The CSO performs music that complements the art of Mary Whyte
The Charleston Symphony collaborates with award-winning watercolorist Mary Whyte as she debuts her collection We The People
, alongside the symphony’s performance of Respighi’s Trittico Botticelliano, Copeland’s Lincoln Portrait, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.
Fri. Oct. 25 and Sat. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. $27. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Downtown. gaillardcenter.org
Head to the Halsey for a free art and activism talk next Tues. Oct. 29
Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art | Halsey Talks: Art & Activism
Journalist and director of the Make It Right Project Kali Holloway will lead a discussion which explores the way art and activism have become intertwined in recent years, paying attention to the ways art functions as activism.
Tues. Oct. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free to attend. Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St. Downtown. halsey.cofc.edu
Queen Street Playhouse | The Rocky Horror Experience
Queen Street Playhouse hosts an interactive viewing of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with callbacks, props, a costume contest, and select numbers live on stage from some of Charleston’s best performers.
Wed. Oct. 30, 7 and 10 p.m. $20, $15/student. Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St. Downtown. queenstreetplayhouse.org
Simons Center for the Arts | A Life in Music
A Life in Music is presented as part of CofC's international piano series
is a program celebrating the life and music of Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo in sound, narration, and images, written and performed by CofC faculty members.
Tues. Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Free/student, $20/general. Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St. Downtown. cofc.edu