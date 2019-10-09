Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge
Woolfe Street Playhouse | Mary Page Marlowe
Six actresses play the character of Mary Page Marlowe at various stages in her life
Now through Oct. 12, you can experience the South Carolina premiere of Mary Page Marlowe
, a captivating play from the creator of August: Osage County
. Mary Page Marlowe
is the story of one woman’s life from birth to death. It is the story of fragility, identity, and life itself. Told out of chronological order, the show features the title character played by six different actresses.
Oct. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. $20-$30. Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St. Downtown. woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Charleston Stage | Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld
Julia Kelly-Davis is Annabelle Lee and Jesse Siak stars as Poe in this theatrical take on the writer's life
This month, Charleston Stage presents a show that hits close to home — during the most appropriate time of year. Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld
tells the story of Edgar Allan Poe and his time in the Lowcountry. This exciting tale dives deep into Poe’s life and works before his mysterious death.
Wed. Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m., Thurs.-Sat. at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Through Nov. 3. $29-$67. Dock Street Theatre, 13 Church St. Downtown. charlestonstage.com
City Gallery| Free Verse Festival: Jericho Brown
Poetry fans of all ages are invited to attend Jericho Brown’s reading at the City Gallery, presented as part of Free Verse Poetry Festival. Brown’s poems have been featured in The Nation, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The New Republic
, a
nd Time
. Whether you’re a long time poetry lover or new to the scene, this event is for everyone.
Sun. Oct. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free to attend. City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St. Downtown. freeversefestival.com
Dart Library| HEART at Dart
All are welcome to participate in this fun and interactive poetry event. The John L. Dart Library will host a poetry celebration complete with poetry writing on typewriters and an open mic event featuring HEART, an arts community for adults with special needs. The open mic is for all ages. Come show your support and share your work.
Tues. Oct. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Free to attend. John Dart Library, 1067 King St. Downtown. freeversefestival.com