Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Six actresses play the character of Mary Page Marlowe at various stages in her life

Julia Kelly-Davis is Annabelle Lee and Jesse Siak stars as Poe in this theatrical take on the writer's life

Now through Oct. 12, you can experience the South Carolina premiere of, a captivating play from the creator ofis the story of one woman’s life from birth to death. It is the story of fragility, identity, and life itself. Told out of chronological order, the show features the title character played by six different actresses.This month, Charleston Stage presents a show that hits close to home — during the most appropriate time of year.tells the story of Edgar Allan Poe and his time in the Lowcountry. This exciting tale dives deep into Poe’s life and works before his mysterious death.Poetry fans of all ages are invited to attend Jericho Brown’s reading at the City Gallery, presented as part of Free Verse Poetry Festival. Brown’s poems have been featured in, a nd. Whether you’re a long time poetry lover or new to the scene, this event is for everyone.All are welcome to participate in this fun and interactive poetry event. The John L. Dart Library will host a poetry celebration complete with poetry writing on typewriters and an open mic event featuring HEART, an arts community for adults with special needs. The open mic is for all ages. Come show your support and share your work.