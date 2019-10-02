Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

North Charleston City Gallery | Works by Liz McKay and Christy Aitken
During the month of October, the North Charleston City Gallery will feature artwork by North and South Carolina artists Liz McKay and Christy Aitken. McKay is a mixed media painter and jeweler from Maiden, N.C. Her exhibition The Weight of All That Is
features layered paintings which reflect both the country’s sociopolitical climate and her own personal struggles. Aitken is a contemporary painter from Columbia, S.C. Her exhibition To Be Human
includes 23 acrylic oil paintings on wood which depict humans in open landscapes.
Oct. 1-31, 9a.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend. North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. northcharleston.org
Corrigan Gallery | Land, Sky and Between
All month long at Corrigan Gallery you can experience an exhibition of new sculptures by Charleston artist Nancy Langston entitled Land, Sky and Between
. Langston’s work will feature unique glass and concrete sculptures inspired by horizon lines and the intersection between ground and sky, which are intended to tell a story and evoke emotion in the viewer. Corrigan Gallery will host an opening reception on Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m.
Oct. 1-31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend. Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St. Downtown. corrigangallery.com
Meyer Vogl Gallery | White Noise
Laurie Meyer’s solo exhibition White Noise
will be on display at Meyer Vogl Gallery from Oct. 4-25. Meyer’s collection of beautiful oil on linen paintings plays with different shades of white in landscapes, nature, and everyday items. On Fri. Oct. 4, Meyer Vogl Gallery will host an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. for a chance to see the exhibition and meet with both Laurie Meyer and Marissa Vogl.
Oct. 4-25, 10-5p.m. Free to attend. Meyer Vogl Gallery, 122 Meeting St. Downtown. meyervogl.com
The George Gallery | Tilt A Whirl
The George Gallery will host a solo exhibition, Tilt A Whirl
, by Allison Gildersleeve from Oct. 3-25. Gildersleeve is a New York City-based painter whose eclectic work represents a disrupted narrative and is meant to be experienced in a nonlinear way. A reception for the artist will be held on Oct. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery. The Gibbes Museum will host an artist talk with Gildersleeve on Fri. Oct. 4 at the museum (you can buy tickets to that luncheon online
).
Oct. 3-25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend. The George Gallery, 54 Broad St. Downtown. georgegalleryart.com