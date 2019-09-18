Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

The Halsey Institute hosts an evening focusing on the history of American folk art buildings. Guests will watch a short film and listen to two “avid” collectors, W. Steven Burke and Randy Campbell. They’ll share their handmade world, featuring diminutive churches, movie theaters, houses, schools, factories, bowling alleys, and more, made during the 19th and early 20th centuries out of materials like tin and wood — and even cigar and Velveeta boxes. There will be some examples from the collection present so you can get up close and personal with the buildings.Now through Jan. 5, 2020, you can head to the Gibbes for one of their newest exhibitions,, featuring the work of the late 20th century photographer. From 1980-81 Rauschenberg worked on a photography project,, highlighting six U.S. cities, including Charleston. This wasn’t the photographer’s first time in the Carolinas; he studied at Asheville’s Black Mountain College between 1949-52 and Charleston was one of his earliest subjects. The Gibbes’ collection revisits a selection of Rauschenberg’s photographs taken between 1952-1981.Head to the Unitarian Church for the exciting and eclectic ensemble Caja De Cuerdas (Box of Strings), which brings together musicians of diverse backgrounds in classical, jazz, Latin, rock, and popular music to share their unique interpretation of music from around the world as well as original pieces. Featured musicians and founders are guitarist Gregory Guay, known for his classical and Latin guitar performances, and Venezuelan-American producer, percussionist, and singer, Hector Salazar. Also featuring Paul Ahrens on bass and Omar Hidalgo on percussion.