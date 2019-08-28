Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose as the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensationcomes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time. Based on the 1980s Kevin Bacon runaway hit film that became a worldwide sensation, this production “sizzles” with the youthful rebellion and romance that every generation faces. When Ren, a city kid, arrives from Chicago and begins breaking all the rules in small town Bomont, sparks fly. The score features numbers from the now classic soundtrack with such rousing numbers as “Let’s Hear It For the Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” and the irresistible “Footloose.”Since the November 2016 election, local artist Kristi Ryba has been substituting photographs of Trump and his administration, family, and tweets and quotes into existing manuscripts and altarpieces that depict, illuminate, or illustrate what she believes to be a corrupt nature of the current U.S. government. Ryba uses 22 karat gold leaf and egg tempera to create works on wooden panels; this technique is meant to replicate the look of early religious imagery. Ryba will host open studio hours on Wednesdays, 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors will get to see the different stages of one of Ryba’s paintings, from laying out the composition to applying the gold leaf.The Puppy Dog Show returns for one night only. The once-upon-a-time monthly show (2014-15) produced by Jeremy McLellan (Just For Laughs, PBS) and Hunter Gardner (McSweeney’s, “Drinking With Jesus”) returns to Tin Roof in West Ashley to give you more bark for your bite. Guests can enjoy a $5 beer/shot special. Hosted by Vince Fabra, the evening also features Jon Antoine, Dan Sweeney, and Amanda Gilbert.PURE Theatre’s 17th season kicks off with the world premiere of, based on the violence of the Detroit Riots in 1967. The play has been described by the Dayton Daily News as a “thought provoking, riveting, multi-media-accented account of race, hostility, communication, and desire for understanding.” In a press release, playwright and director Randy Neale discusses the parallels between Charleston today and Detroit in the 1960s: “All of these students were equally bright, engaging, personable, and 100 percent of them had been accepted to four-year colleges but most of these great kids were heading into adulthood with the odds for a successful life already stacked against them. This thought brought me back to my own high school graduation in Detroit in 1967 and the riots which dominated that summer and changed that city forever.” Have those flames that burned in 1967 ever really been put out?