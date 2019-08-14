Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

August 14, 2019 Arts+Movies » Features

Learn more about the process of photography in the 19th century at the Charleston Museum.

Charleston Museum | Glass Plate Negatives: A Glimpse into the Process
Join the Charleston Museum’s chief of collections, Jennifer McCormick for a tour of the museum’s archives collection, including original glass plate negatives from early photographers in the Holy City. You’ll see negatives from famous photog folks like Franklin Frost Sams and Morton B. Paine, Jr. You’ll learn more about their process, as well as photography in the 19th century.

Thurs. Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. $35/non-members, $20/members. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org

Wild Common | Sunset poems with Marcus Amaker
If you aren’t already familiar, Wild Common’s restaurant name comes from a classic D. H. Lawrence poem, “The Wild Common,” which celebrates “All that is good, all that is right.” In light of all things poetry, Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker will be leading a Free Verse Festival preview event (free!) at Wild Common next Wednesday. During the preview event, aptly titled Sunset Poems with Marcus Amaker, Amaker will be reading and performing new works of his own alongside Asiah Mae, one of Charleston’s up-and-coming literary talents. Throughout the event you’ll be able to purchase a signature cocktail or mocktail, both of which are inspired by the night’s performances. To top it off in Wild Common fashion, there will also be shareable bites available from executive chef Orlando Pagán. And stay tuned for more details on Free Verse Festival, returning to the Holy City this October.

Wed. Aug. 21 at 8:30 p.m. Free to attend. Wild Common, 103 Spring St. Downtown

South of Broadway Theatre Co. | Upscale Firesale
Upscale Firesale is a stand-up comedy event in Park Circle featuring comics and live music. What’s not to love? Host Deshawn Mason leads the evening of laughs with performances from Rossi Brown, Tanner Riley, and headliner Vince Fabra. The best part is that you can bring school supplies to donate to Teacher’s Supply Closet, just in time for back to school.

Fri. Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. $15/door, $10/adv. South of Broadway Theatre Co., 1080 East Montague Ave. North Charleston

