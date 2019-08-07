Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge

As part of their current exhibition,, the Gibbes Museum of Art presents a video exhibit,, Aug. 5-18. The video will be on view on the first floor of the museum, which is free and open to the public. Created by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas,is an interactive video that plays kaleidoscopic images in the color of the Pan-African flag. The installation weaves together film, voices of black cultural leaders, and audience responses with the help of a centrally located microphone. Thomas examines the legacy of slavery in the U.S. and critiques how people consume objects in their daily lives.’s Arwa Mahdawi has written of Thomas’ work, specifically a 2015 exhibition,: “’I always talk about racism as the most successful advertising campaign of all time,’ Thomas says. His work serves as a sort of counter-campaign; one that aims to muddy the myths we’ve been marketed. ‘I want to complicate the way that I’m seen and the way that I look at other people.’”, on loan to the Gibbes through Aug. 18, highlights the work of artists of African descent.Join author Tom Baker for a reading from his novel,. This historical novel develops over six wartime periods: the Viking era, the Peninsula War, the U.S. Civil War, World War II, and the killing fields of Rwanda and Vietnam. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.Head to Kiawah for a special night of Beatle tunes from the CJO featuring the talented vocalist Kanika Moore. You’ll hear your favorites, from “All You Need is Love” to “Yesterday” to “Eleanor Rigby” — the list goes on. What better way to wind down your weekend than with the music of one of the best-loved bands of all time?