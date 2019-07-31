Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Robert Lange Studios | The Ladies
Oil painter Karin Jurick presents her latest solo exhibition, The Ladies
, opening this Friday at Robert Lange Studios. The Ladies
is a collection of paintings depicting women in a gallery or museum setting. Jurick builds up her compositions by layering oil paint and creating various thicknesses to compose unique interpretations. “I got the idea for the theme when I painted a smaller piece with Alice Neel’s self-portrait as the subject. She made no excuses, no apologies for her aging body,” said Jurick in a press release for the show. “I titled the piece ‘To Tell the Truth’ and proceeded to make notes of those paintings I’ve admired with women as the subject. My personal favorites like Michelle Obama’s official portrait by Amy Sherald and the self-portrait by Romaine Brooks.”
Fri. Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St. Downtown. robertlangestudios.com
Woolfe Street Playhouse | Need to Know
Need to Know
is a comedy written by Jonathan Caren and directed by Jay Danner. It tells the story of Lilly and Steven, who after moving into a new apartment, meet a not-so-nice neighbor with whom they share a wall. Little do Lilly and Steven know — you can hear pretty much everything through the wall. The play asks, “in this age of online transparency, should we share everything, or are there some secrets worth keeping, including those of the people closest to us?”
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. $15+. Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St. Downtown. woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Hagan Fine Art | Wish You Were Here
While we live in a vacation destination, it never hurts to daydream about other enviable spots around the world. Head to Hagan Fine Art to do just that with a new exhibition, Wish You Were Here
, which taps into the beauty of travel from spots around the globe. You may just leave with a new piece for your home. Here’s to your wandering eye.
Fri. Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St. Downtown. haganfineart.com